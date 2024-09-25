Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Goes Instagram Official With Former College Quarterback

Gracie Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress, decided this was the week she was going to reveal her relationship with former college quarterback Cody Keith.

The face of the franchise, the curator of Red Friday content, three-time Super Bowl champion, and supplier of endless amounts of pageviews has hinted at a relationship for several weeks now. This week she decided to make things official.

Gracie and Keith, who was a backup quarterback at ECU and saw action in just three games, attended a fundraising event with the Hunt family in Dallas called the Echelon Gala.

They also made an appearance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night in Atlanta as the Chiefs took on the Falcons. Keith was rubbing shoulders on the sidelines with the likes of Roger Goodell and others.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt attended a fundraising event and a Sunday Night Football game with former college quarterback Cody Keith

Despite not playing much in college, according to his LinkedIn profile, Keith, a Charlotte-native was invited to several NFL rookie mini-camps and attended training camp with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts. He then moved on to the CFL.

"After my time in the NFL, I accepted a pre-season roster spot to play football in the Canadian Football League for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. For the next 2 years I chased my dream of again playing football in the NFL. I was able to attend numerous other NFL/CFL training camps and one-on-one individual workouts to showcase my skill set in front of owners, general managers, offensive coordinators, and head coaches."

Keith now works for the family business, a real estate firm by the name of The Keith Corporation. Not a bad backup plan after taking a run at an NFL career.

He might just luck out and have a firsthand look at a Super Bowl run. Not just any Super Bowl run, but the first ever threepeat in the NFL.

The Chiefs are off to a 3-0 start, some would say, with the help of their friends, the referees. I would never say that, but some are making those claims.

Fans of other teams might be suffering from Chiefs fatigue and want nothing more than to see the team fail. That's understandable, but I can guarantee they want this love and football story to be a successful one.