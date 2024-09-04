Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Prepares For Season Opener With A 'Red Wednesday'

Here we go. It's officially Week 1 of the NFL regular season, and you know what that means; the return of one of our favorite traditions, Red Friday.

Or, as is the case this week with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday night's season opener, Red Wednesday.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt was up early on Wednesday to start the weekly festivities with a simple and casual start to the new football season.

She wrote, "Woke up to Red Wednesday❣️🤩 Don’t forget to grab your #RedWednesday flag and support @RMHCKC 🫶🏼 The countdown to kickoff is on! 🏈⏰"

Gracie Hunt's first Red Friday of the year is on a Wednesday and has set the tone for the upcoming NFL season

With the expectations already high in Kansas City, there was no need for a "run through a brick wall" type of introduction to the new season. They're after a three-peat and the quiet countdown to kickoff was perfect.

Gracie's giving off "sitting on the top looking down at the rest of the league" vibes here. A tone setter of the highest order by the front office's face of the franchise.

There will be plenty of time for haymakers and "run through a brick wall" type of content, but this is the first week of the season. You don't set off all the fireworks at the beginning of the show for a reason.

You've got to pick and choose your moments. Sometimes a Red Friday in a bikini is what is necessary, and sometimes it's just content in the gym.

The big guns come out after you've put a few games in the win column and are preparing for a deep playoff run. That's not Week 1. If anyone knows this, it's Gracie Hunt.

She's been around winners and knows when the time is right. That time hasn't arrived. Not to open the season after back-to-back Super Bowls with a team that has a shot at three in a row.

Best of luck to the rest of the league. Gracie and the Chiefs are going to be hard to stop again this season.