Gov. Kristi Noem Balances Her Budget In A Dress, Cracker Barrel Makes A Statement & Food Network Giada Is Hot

Well, I'm officially over it. Just like that, I already miss the old Florida weather.

Fine. I'm being just a touch dramatic today, but Central Florida dropping into the 40s this morning did remind me just how miserable it is having to drive a cold car around. The worst. The absolute worst feeling in the world.

I'd rather get in a 100-degree car over a 50-degree car any damn day of the week. The AC can quickly cool things down. But the heat? It takes forever to actually kick in.

And God forbid you have leather (can't hide money!). It's game over after that, because everything is so unbearably cold to the touch that you almost just contemplate scratching the trip all together.

It WAS nice grilling out back last night, though, and not getting murdered by 100 mosquitoes before coming inside and looking like I just ran a 5K. There was that.

You take the good with the bad during these harsh winter months down here, I reckon.

On that note, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where we stay fiscally responsible with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and go from there.

What else? I've got a couple raging debates on the internet that I'd like to address – one involving restaurant beers and the other involving flapjacks – and then maybe we'll say a collective prayer for Al Michaels tonight.

I mean, have y'all seen the game we're being subjected to in a few hours? Good Lord. Al deserves so much better.

OK, that's enough for now. Let's get this class going so I can go out and chop some firewood. Pencils up, listening ears on, it's a Thursday 'Cap!

I'm sorry, Al

Might as well start right there …

Broncos vs. Saints. That's it. That's what we get tonight. Someone at the league office needs to be brought in for questioning STAT. How in the hell did they think this was going to be a good game?

And I'm not talking about right now. I'm talking about back in April … what made them think this game was gonna tickle our collective pickles?

Now, does that mean I'm not gonna watch? Hell no. I'll be locked in, mainly for gambling purposes. Still, I have a feeling we're about to get some all-time #content from loose cannon Al Michaels tonight.

Remember, Al and Kirk were on the call a few years ago for this gem of a game, and we got some HOF comments from the maestro himself:

I remember watching that game live, and I have a feeling we could be in for something similar tonight. Spencer Rattler vs. Bo Nix, baby! Can you feel it??

PS: Feel like Alvin Kamara O 4.5 catches is the play. Has to be, right? I mean, they may go for a combined 20 yards, but that's where my money is going.

Gov. Kristi balances the budget like a true vet

What's left of it, at least.

Got a tree estimate yesterday for our mess of a backyard – $6k to take down three trees and trim what needs to be trimmed. Thoughts?

Now, that doesn't include hauling it all off – which they tell me is huge savings on my end. At some point before Christmas, FEMA is supposedly getting their asses to my neighborhood to haul everything off for free.

Any Arborists in class? I assume so. We're getting a couple other quotes today and then laying the three hats on our table like a damn high school recruit and making our selection.

Is $6K a lot for everything I just mentioned? I feel like it isn't, especially given the proximity of the trees to our house.

Hint: they are basically right on top of it. These bad boys ain't exactly falling in an empty forest, so I assume the liability plays a decent role in the price.

I have more guys coming out today to look at it, so let the bidding war begin! God, I hope Kamara hits tonight.

OK, Gov. Kristi – how would you tackle this?

Beer, Barrel & Giada battles the heat

Yep, just as I suspected! Like a pro. Thanks, Gov. Let's cut these trees down and Make My Yard Great Again!

OK, rapid-fire time before we all hunker down for the winter. First up? Couple debates on the internet that grabbed my attention today:

The First Lady has said this forever. Not about beer, but alcohol in general. Is this a thing? Honestly, I think it might be. Now that I think back on it, I'm able to pound way more beers when I'm out than when I'm just sitting at my house.

I assume that's because the more I drink … the more I drink. So, if the first three are doing the job a little extra well, the next three are gonna flow way smoother. Anyone have any experience with this? I have a 7-week old and a toddler, so I won't be going out again until 2027, so I have time to mull it over. Let me know!

Next one?

I somehow inherited the Cracker Barrel beat here at OutKick, and I take it seriously. Love that place. Grew up in that place. Honestly, wouldn't mind dying in that place, either.

Thoughts on this one? I've long maintained that IHOP's Harvest Grain ‘N Nut pancakes are the gold standard of pancakes on this planet, but I may need to rethink that right now.

Has anyone here had Cracker Barrel pancakes recently? Are they about to take over the pancake game in this country?

It's a big mountain to climb, but if anyone can do it, it's the Barrel.

PS: the Christmas decor is out right now for those looking to beat the crowds and actually get out and shop like real Americans. You're welcome! Grab you some candy from 1943 while you're at it and maybe an old Merele Haggard CD.

OK, take us home, Giada!

No heatwave here in the Sunshine State. Stay safe out there, Giada!

OK, that's it for today. Thanks for tuning in. Fun time. Pray for Al.

Now, let's go have a big night.

