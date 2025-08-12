Gone Are The Days When A Pilot Could Unwind With A Few Alcoholic Beverages & Wander Around A Hotel Naked

Pilots used to relax with a drink—now it's suspension if you forget pants at the hotel bar. Just ask EasyJet.

It's becoming more and more difficult to be a pilot these days. As if having to deal with attacks on the term cockpit weren't enough, or crazy passengers who lose it mid-flight or have a severe case of diarrhea, they've got another thing on their plate.

Unwinding with a few drinks and wandering around a hotel naked is now grounds for your airline to suspend you. It's a reality that has somehow arrived. How? Why? I couldn’t tell you. It will probably take years to finally get to the bottom of it.

All I can go on is the reports of an EasyJet pilot who flew a plane full of vacationers to Cape Verde from the UK last week. He then checked into a more than $2,000-a-week resort and spa where he is accused of having a marathon drinking session.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"This was breathtakingly unprofessional behavior from the pilot. It was the height of stupidity. His career with EasyJet is doomed," a source told The Sun.

The alleged breathtakingly unprofessional behavior is said to have occurred at 2:30 am on August 5. He was said to have been "seen stripping off his clothes and wandering into reception."

Cavorting naked in the early morning hours after having a few drinks is frowned upon these days

The unnamed pilot allegedly shuffled towards a closed bar without any clothes on before turning his attention towards the gym and spa. He was due to fly passengers back on August 6, which one would think would give the pilot more than enough time to recover.

The airline had different thoughts on the matter, and they made arrangements to find a different pilot for the flight. The pilot remains out of rotation pending an investigation.

"EasyJet managers couldn’t believe what they were being told but took immediate action after complaints were raised at the highest level," a source said.

"Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls."

They added, "The pilot did not have a stitch on and reeked of alcohol. He was so drunk that you wouldn’t have put him in charge of a toy aeroplane, never mind the real thing with hundreds of passengers."

And just like the days of pilots relaxing with a few drinks and wandering around a hotel without any clothes on are gone. Am I missing something here? I mean, it's not like this all took place the morning of the flight.