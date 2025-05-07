Golfer Michael Kim Says Someone Crapped Their Pants During RBC Heritage & Tossed Underwear In Porta Potty

The PGA Tour has a real crappy "who dunnit?" situation on its hands. Someone took a crap in their pants, accident or otherwise, and left the evidence in a porta potty.

According to a very reliable source, PGA golfer Michael Kim, the pair of soiled boxer briefs were found stuffed in the corner of a player/caddie-only porta potty near tee boxes during the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head last month.

The underwear in question, which had been crapped in, were found by a caddie who went in to use the porta potty on the Thursday morning of the April 17-20 tournament. This unnamed caddy should be considered suspect number one.

According to Kim, the unnamed caddy tried unsuccessfully to track down the owner of the underwear. They were of a specific brand that had a brand ambassador playing in the tournament.

It would be a smart move for the caddy, if, indeed, he was the one who crapped his pants, to say "Hey, look what I found in the porta potty. Someone left this specific brand of soiled underwear stuffed in the corner. Let's go see if they did this."

Somehow, it was proven not to be the brand ambassador. Kim gave the details of the soiled underwear found in the porta potty mystery in a tweet titled "Story from Hilton Head."

Kim doesn’t say whether the caddy himself was ruled out. So let's toss him up on the suspect list along with the other 72 golfers and 72 caddies who participated in the tournament.

Now, if Michael Kim is serious about getting to the bottom of this, and you have to believe that he is, he'll add a few more clues. We could use the brand of underwear for starters. Size, if available, would help too.

You can't have someone stuffing crapped-in underwear in the corner of a porta potty like an animal. Accidents happen. That's not the crime here.

The crime is leaving the evidence behind. You have to get rid of those bad boys one way or another. If your only option is to toss them in the hole with the poop, that's what you do.

I hope this golfer or caddy is caught and shamed for how they went about getting rid of their ruined underwear. We have to live in a society where, no matter where you are, you're not stepping into a porta potty that has soiled underwear crammed in a corner.