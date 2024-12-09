PGA Tour Player Shares Mind-Blowing Travel Expenses Following 2024 Season

Golf is an incredibly expensive sport. Whether you're a weekend warrior or a player on the PGA Tour, expenses add up in a hurry in this dumb game we love for whatever reason. Michael Kim recently shed light on just how expensive it is to travel the world and chase a little white ball around for a living.

Kim, the winner of the 2018 John Deere Classic, has become one of the most-interesting follows in the golf world on social media as he shares legitimate behind-the-scenes insight on the ins and outs of life on Tour. He also isn't shy about sharing opinions that some may find controversial, like when he called Jordan Spieth being disqualified from the Genesis back in February a decision based on a "stupid rule."

Kim's latest eye-popping post on social media is a screenshot of his travel expenses during the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 31-year-old who lives in Houston played in 30 tournaments during the season with his notable starts from a destination perspective being the Sony Open in Hawaii, the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the Puerto Rico Open, the RBC Canadian Open, and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

All in all - just on travel and hotel expenses - Kim spent nearly $93,000 in 2024.

That is a mind-boggling number, especially when you consider Kim isn't splurging on business class and likely isn't laying his head down at five-star hotels in each city he visits.

He later shared that his travel expenses were even a bit higher in 2023, but explained it was due to him playing in 32 total events including the U.S. Open and The Open across the pond.

While most would assume that a deal with an airline company would cut Kim's costs dramatically, well they don't just hand those out to any PGA Tour player, and on top of that, he shared that private flight companies don't necessarily pay for private flights.

While Kim may have spent nearly $100,000 on travel expenses in 2024, he earned nearly $1.5 million on the course alone with 10 Top 25 finishes and two Top 10s in his 30 starts.