Golden Bachelor Contestant Can't Be Denied After Going Home Without A Rose, Her DMs Are Filled With Horny Men

Amy Kaplan didn’t find love on The Golden Bachelor, but her DMs are making up for it.

Former The Golden Bachelor contestant Amy Kaplan didn’t last long on the match-making reality show. There wasn’t a spark between the 63-year-old and the 66-year-old former NFL player turned eligible bachelor Mel Owens.

She knew that prior to her Week 3 exit, and despite missing out on a rose on the show, she didn’t miss out on an opportunity for love. Her DMs have been a mess since her appearance on the show.

Men she's dated in the past and horny strangers have all slid into Amy's DMs with hopes of landing a date with the mom of twin influencers, Allie and Lexi, known as The Kaplan Twins. She has plenty of options.

"My DMs are going crazy. Like anyone who I even had one remote single date with or I had a drink with," Kaplan told the NY Post. "And some of them are strangers … I’m a kid in a candy store."

The balls are in her court now, and it's not an unfamiliar spot for her to be in. She's not used to having to compete for attention. Having men come to her is the way that it's always been.

Golden Bachelor’s Loss Might Be Some Guy’s Big Win

"I am used to men chasing me. I am the prize. They come after me," she said. "I told him, ‘If you want to get to know me, you come to me.’ And he did. He said he’s trainable."

Owens might have been trainable, but he ended up deciding to hand out his roses to others. You simply can’t train a spark. It's either there or it isn’t and there's no better way to find that out than on a reality TV show.

Well, there might be one better way than that to find a spark. That's in the DMs, of course. That's how people in their 60s find love these days.

There's someone out there who will see what the casting director did when reaching out to her twins. She'll have to weed through the DMs to find them, which is a much more wholesome way to go about love than on a reality show.

"A casting director reached out to my daughters and said, ‘We need her.’ I’m like, ‘What? A reality dating show … You know what? I’m open to it. Maybe I meet the love of my life on there,'" Momma Kaplan told The Post.

"I never dated a jock before, so I was totally open to it for sure."

One former NFL-playing Golden Bachelor's loss is a win for one lucky guy in her DMs who isn’t firing off shots of their junk, which I would assume isn’t what she's looking for.