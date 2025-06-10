Police Organization Dunks On Anti-Cop Macklemore After Police Were Called During Robbery At His Home

The "Thrift Shop" rapper has been vocal about his opposition to police officers.

Turns out, Macklemore doesn't hate the police after all. Not when he needs the police to protect his family, anyway.

The rapper's Seattle home was robbed over the weekend by masked men who attacked the nanny with bear spray. According to the police report, the break-in happened after the nanny had put the kids to bed on the second floor. She said she was on the main floor when she saw two men — wearing masks, black clothing, tactical vests and gloves — enter through the patio door.

Before ransacking the house, the burglars attacked the nanny and sprayed her with bear mace. The nanny then got out of the house and ran to a neighbor's place to call the police. She was not seriously injured.

It's unclear if Macklemore, who has a history of loudly voicing anti-cop sentiments, was home at the time of the incident.

But the Fraternal Order of Police in Glendale, Ariz., wasted no time pointing out the irony.

The organization posted on X: "Earlier this year rapper Macklemore released a ‘song’ declaring.. 'F' the police' and calling us ‘actors with badges’ protecting property and a system designed by ‘white supremacy.’ Well. His house just got robbed by masked men. The actors w/ badges were hastily called."

The FOP is referring to Macklemore's track "Hind’s Hall," named after the Columbia University building that was taken over by pro-Palestine protesters last year. The anti-Israel song criticizes police officers for putting an end to the college students' illegal encampments on campus.

"F*ck the police," he says. "Actors in badges protecting property and a system that was designed by white supremacy."

Interesting. It's OK if the police protect YOUR property, though, right Macklemore?