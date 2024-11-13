Star Actor Responds To Rumor He's Taking Over Historic Film Franchise: WATCH

Is Glen Powell taking over the "Mission: Impossible" franchise?

A trailer was recently released for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." The eighth installment in the franchise with Tom Cruise is set to serve as the final time viewers see the star actor as Ethan Hunt.

It certainly looks like it's going to be a great film and an excellent way to say goodbye to the legendary character.

But what if Powell is secretly waiting in the wings to take over?

Glen Powell responds to "Mission: Impossible" rumor.

A rumor took off like wildfire Tuesday that Cruise wants Powell to replace him in the historic film franchise. Pat McAfee decided to get to the bottom of the rumor and find out the truth. He called the popular actor on his live broadcast Tuesday to figure out if there's any truth to the rumor.

"My mom would never let me do that...That's a death trap," Powell told Pat McAfee when the former Colts punter called him.

You can watch him react to the rumor in the humorous moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To be clear….that's not exactly a no! Although, it's fair to say Cruise's "Top Gun" co-star definitely doesn't sound like he'll be suiting up as Ethan Hunt at any point in the future.

He didn't even hesitate to say that his mother would never let that happen. He spit it out so fast that it's hard to believe he's covering anything up.

If he is secretly hiding that the "Mission: Impossible" franchise will continue with him, then he's a much better actor than we've given him credit for. That's saying something because Powell is one of the best actors in the game right now.

We'll see what Powell gets up to next in Hollywood, but I think it's safe to say we can rule out "Mission: Impossible" for the time being. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.