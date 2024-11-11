Trailer For Final 'Mission: Impossible' Movie Is A Shot Of Adrenaline To The Heart: WATCH

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" looks like it's going to be an awesome movie.

The eighth "M:I" movie is a direct sequel to "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" and it will also serve as the final film in the legendary saga.

It's hard to believe the original film came out in 1996. It's been nearly 20 years since Tom Cruise introduced the world to Ethan Hunt.

Now, after an incredible journey spanning nearly two decades, it's time to find out how the story of Ethan Hunt ends.

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" trailer released

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come in the final "Mission: Impossible" movie, then it's safe to say fans are in for a very fun time.

As for anyone hoping for extensive plot details, you're going to be out of luck. The final film's plot is simply described as, "Our lives are the sum of our choices."

While that's not much to go on, the preview is a shot of electricity to the heart. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"I need you to trust one last time."

What a great line to close out the trailer. I almost had goosebumps hearing Cruise deliver a line that is certainly tied to saving the world like the previous seven movies.

I really wish we knew more plot details, but they're being hidden online like the secrets at Area 51. "Dead Reckoning" ended with Ethan Hunt continuing the search for the Sevastopol - a sunken submarine with the keys to an unprecedented level of AI technology - after an all-time cool action sequence.

I have no doubt "The Final Reckoning" will pick up from there. How? Your guess is as good as mine, but the preview is awesome.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" hits theaters May 23, 2025. I have no doubt it's going to be awesome. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.