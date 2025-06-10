Gigi Paris Has A Bone To Pick With Sydney Sweeney & Tyrese Haliburton's Girlfriend Gets Feisty

I have to get something off my chest, y'all.

On Sunday evening, my husband and I attended a wedding in Missouri of a former co-worker of mine. We didn't know anyone at the wedding except for the bride and groom. At one point during dinner, the newlyweds were going from table to table taking photos with all the guests.

When it was our turn, I wanted to get one on my phone, too. So I asked a woman seated at the next table if she wouldn't mind snapping a picture for me. She said, "Yeah… I don't think you want me to do that."

I was just about to protest — to tell her, "nonsense, I'm sure the photo will be fine!" — when I noticed a cane propped up against the table. Her eyes were cloudy.

"I'm literally blind," she said.

OOF.

I definitely did the Homer Simpson gif in real-time. Obviously, I apologized and, fortunately, the woman was very kind. But I was mortified. I looked around to see my husband, the bride and groom and everyone who witnessed this exchange all visibly cringing and trying not to make eye contact.

HOW, during a wedding reception with 150 guests, did I manage to find the one blind person to ask to take a picture for me?

This is one of those moments I'll randomly remember for years to come and want to crawl into a hole. So, if you don't mind, please email your most embarrassing moments to Amber.Harding@outkick.com so that I can feel better about myself. I'll share some of the best ones in Nightcaps next week.

In Other Happenings…

As most of you probably know, I spent all of last week in Minnesota covering the girls' state softball championship.

Immediately upon returning, my husband and I packed up the car and the dog and headed north to Columbia, Mo., for the wedding. There, we rented an AirBnB, which was actually just an RV parked on someone's 30-acre property. It was an absolute blast.

Mike and I have thrown around the idea of someday buying an RV. Nothing fancy, just something we can pull behind his truck that's big enough for us to sleep, cook meals and use the toilet. So this was a good "trial run" to see if we could cram into a camper with our big ol' German Shepherd and not want to murder each other by the end of the trip.

Booming success. We had so much fun, and our dog, Rocky, was in heaven. The hosts had a 110-pound Bloodhound mix, so the two of them ran around those 30 acres and played and wrestled until Rocky could barely stand up anymore. He cried in the backseat when we had to pack up and leave.

So it looks like Operation Buy an RV is a go! Well, whenever we find ourselves with several thousand spare dollars.

The next stop on our adventure is the sprawling metropolis of Dixon, Illinois, where I am currently writing this edition of Nightcaps from my father-in-law's dining room. In case you're unfamiliar, Dixon is famous for being Ronald Reagan's boyhood home and having a halfway decent sandwich shop. The town has also managed to creatively cram tacky slot machines into every nook and cranny of every business in existence (except maybe the garden center, but it's only a matter of time).

If you're lucky, you can catch bison roaming the grasslands, though, so that's cool. Plus, my father-in-law always has good wine. And let's be real, that's really all I need.

Anyway, let's do some Nightcaps, shall we?

Tyrese Haliburton's Girlfriend Gets Heated

I know none of you are watching the NBA Finals, but I am and this is my column, so I'm going to talk about them anyway.

First of all, what a Game 1! If you recall, a couple of weeks ago, I told you that during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, I was on vacation in Florida. At one point — when the Pacers were down 14 points with less than three minutes remaining — I had given up all hope and went into the hotel bathroom to start getting ready for bed. That's when I heard the broadcasters going nuts and my mom cheering, as Aaron Nesmith drained six threes, and Tyrese Haliburton hit that huge bucket at the buzzer to tie it up.

This only started happening when I went into the bathroom. So, because I'm superstitious, I stayed in the bathroom for the entire rest of the game. And it worked! Pacers won!

Fast-forward to Game 1 of the Finals, and the Pacers looked like hot dogshit all game. Then, at the end of the fourth quarter, they rallied. I was watching from my hotel room in Minneapolis. So you know what I did? I went straight to the bathroom! I stood in there, listening to the broadcast, as the Pacers completed their comeback, as Hali hit another clutch shot at the end and as Indiana stole Game 1 from the Thunder.

And after watching Game 2 (yikes), it became evident to me that I may have to spend the rest of the Finals in the bathroom.

That said, we did have one fun moment during that bloodbath when Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, got fiery with some fans in the stands in OKC.

Jade got a lot of hate from Thunder fans on the internet, but I say good for her. It's easy to support your man when he's putting up triple-doubles and draining game winners. It takes a real one to have his back when his whole team just rolls over and plays dead.

Gigi Paris Tells Us Why She Really Broke Up With Glen Powell

And it's all Sydney Sweeney's fault.

For the record, I don't usually care too much about the personal lives of celebrities. But every once in a while, I'll indulge in some gossip — if it's extra juicy. And I think this qualifies.

There's a lot going on here, so let me break it down:

Gigi Paris is a model who used to date actor Glen Powell until they very publicly split in 2023.

While Gigi and Glenn were dating, Glenn was filming a movie with Sweeney called Anyone But You. Rumors began to swirl about an off-screen romantic relationship between the two actors.

Today (June 10, 2025), Gigi finally decided to spill what really happened with their breakup during an appearance on the Too Much podcast with influencer Emma Klipstein. And, yes, it was because of Sweeney.

It wasn't necessarily that Glenn and Sydney had a fling — it was that they allowed people to think they did for the sake of publicity. Hollywood, am I right?

"It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f*ck?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered."

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," she continued. "Like, don't make an ass out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know? And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

But she's not pinning all the responsibility on Sydney. It was Glenn's fault, she said, for not shutting down the rumors when they started.

"Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once."

"It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy."

"Just to sell a movie or not, who knows?" she continued, "And I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot."

Man, I don't know if Glenn was cheating on Gigi or not. All I know is that if I saw my man make a video like this with Sydney Sweeney, I would be SICK.

Yeahhh… it was probably best you moved on, Gigi.

Shut up, Kacey Musgraves

In case you haven't noticed, there's a little bit of civil unrest happening in Gavin Newsom's California right now. To sum things up, "mostly peaceful" rioters are burning cars, looting stores, throwing bricks and attacking law enforcement over ICE operations to track down and arrest those who are in the country illegally. But the best part is how they are burning American flags and proudly waving Mexican flags to protest… having to leave the U.S. and go back to Mexico?

Make it make sense.

Anyway, the escalation prompted President Donald Trump to send the National Guard to LA to assist in keeping the peace and protecting federal buildings. Video circulating yesterday appeared to show someone passing out gas masks to the rioters. Once again, making it pretty obvious that these protests are not a grass-roots effort, but rather well-funded and organized attacks.

Enter country singer Kacey Musgraves to weigh in.

Of course, she's one of many Democrats who claim that ICE agents shouldn’t be allowed to wear masks while conducting raids. But those Democrats fail to mention that, during these recent events, several ICE agents have been doxxed, threatened and physically assaulted. Just for doing their jobs.

"People are out there taking photos of the names, their faces, and posting them online with death threats to their family and themselves," Acting ICE Chief Todd Lyons said.

So, Kacey, I think we can all agree with Tomi here.

Stuff I Liked

