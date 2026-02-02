Giants Young Talent Continues To Lead From The Front As Cam Skattebo & Girlfriend Bikini Vacation In Cabo

The young talent on the New York Giants roster continues to show they know the type of leadership the franchise needs in order to turn things around.

Jaxson Dart spent too much time in the blue tent once he got his opportunity to play in his rookie season. Cam Skattebo's first season in the NFL ended with a devastating ankle injury.

The team finished 4-13 and dead last in the NFC East. But that was last season. The offseason is here, and it's time to lay the foundation ahead of next season.

Dart and Skattebo are taking the lead among the young talent on the team. Young talent that also includes the likes of Abdul Carter and Malik Nabers.

Dart set the tone with his girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, last month. Over the weekend, Skattebo and his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez, who appear to have joined the Giants quarterback in Mexico at some point, kept it going.

The Giants Young Leaders Are Doing the Offseason the Right Way

That is leadership and exactly what Skattebo was talking about as he cleaned out his locker after the season. He told reporters, "The leadership role in the players in the locker room also needs to be improved."

"We have to have those tough conversations with each other, make sure that everything that we do in this building and out of this building is for this building," he continued.

"We have to understand that if we go out and drink, we can’t be driving. That’s something that people get in trouble over in the offseason, and that’s something that we need to take [seriously]."

Don't make stupid decisions. Show up with a fresh mindset next season. Get out somewhere warm, kick your feet up and break out the bikinis in order to prepare yourself for work.

Turning around a franchise doesn’t happen overnight, but the Giants are headed in the right direction. They have young guys who get what it takes.