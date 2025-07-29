George Strait Raises Staggering Amount Of Money For Texas Flooding Victims

George Strait raised millions of dollars for the victims of flooding in Texas.

Texas was hammered by horrific flooding in early July, and the death toll quickly passed 100 people. It was an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking situation.

Strait quickly stepped up to organize a benefit concert to raise money for those impacted. The country music icon got the job done.

Strait hosted the benefit concert this past Sunday, and revealed on social media that the concert raised $6.25 million.

That's a lot of cash raised from a single event to help those who desperately need it.

Strait also wasn't alone during the show. He was joined by Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Garth Brooks and several other popular music acts, according to Fox San Antonio.

Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz also made appearances at the event to throw their support behind Strait's efforts.

It's great to see people step up to help those in need. There's a lot of negativity in the world. There's a lot of people who want to throw in the towel. The reality is, America is full of outstanding people more than willing to lend a hand to those who need it. That's exactly what George Strait and everyone else involved did when they raised $6.25 million. Credit to all of them. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.