Country Icon George Strait Pulls 100% Pure Class Move For Texas Flood Victims

The death toll in Texas is north of 100 after floods swept across parts of the state earlier in July, including a camp with small children.

The scenes coming out of Texas are something you wouldn't imagine seeing in your worst nightmares. It's beyond horrific.

The legendary country music singer and Texas native announced he's hosting a benefit concert to help those in need, according to Rolling Stone.

The concert will be hosted in Boerne, Texas on July 27, and capacity is capped at 1,000 people, according to the same report.

Tickets start at $1,000, but first responders can attend for free. Funds raised will be donated to Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund.

Straight also won't be alone on the stage when the event goes down July 27. Riley Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and other stars will also join the event.

It's in the worst of times that people need to come together, and remember we're all Americans. Tragedies like what happened in Texas are beyond words, but the response has been nothing short of incredible.

Whether it's Coast Guard rescue teams or people donating goods, it's all needed, and Strait is also now doing his part.

Props to Strait for doing what he can. It's desperately needed. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.