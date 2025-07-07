Coast Guard Hero Saves 165 Lives In Texas Flooding, Shares Incredibly Humble Reaction

Coast Guard hero Scott Ruskan doesn't think he's special for saving 165 lives in Texas.

The Lone Star State was rocked by horrific and tragic flooding that left more than 80 people dead. It's an unbelievably sad and terrible situation.

However, it's situations like this one where our best people must do extraordinary things, and that's exactly what Ruskan did.

Coast Guard hero speaks about saving 165 people.

Ruskan saved 165 campers in the Texas floods, according to the New York Post's Jennie Taer, but he's not looking for special recognition.

"Honestly, I’m mostly just a dude. I’m just doing a job. This is what I signed up for, and I think that any single Coast Guard rescue swimmer or any single Coast Guard pilot, flight mechanic, whoever it may be, would have done the exact same thing in our situation," Ruskan told Taer about his first ever official rescue.

The Coast Guard hero further told her, "That’s what we were asked to do and we’re gonna do it. Any one of us, if anyone else was on duty that day, they would have done the same thing as us. We just happened to be the crew that got the case."

You can check out photos of Ruskan after becoming an official Coast Guard member in the tweet below.

That's the spirit and attitude we love to see. The man saved 165 lives in the flooding, and instead of painting himself as a hero, he's making it clear any teammate in his same position would have done the same.

That's a level of humility you rarely see these days. It also shows the best of America. It's in the darkest of moments when the people shine through.

Be grateful men like Ruskan exist and are on our side. Truly the best of America, and also make sure to pray for the families of all those lost in Texas. It's a tragedy beyond words. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.