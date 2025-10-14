NFL Fans Demand George Strait Do Super Bowl Halftime Show, Petition Goes Viral

George Strait is considered by many to be the greatest country singer to ever live.

Will the NFL make a switch to George Strait for the Super Bowl halftime show?

The NFL is catching a bit of heat from some people online after announcing Bad Bunny as the performer for Super Bowl LX.

While it's certainly not my kind of music, the NFL is looking at it through a business lens to grow its audience. Bad Bunny gets more than 80 million streams a month on Spotify and appeals to a global audience.

Yet, there's a growing movement for the "King of Country Music" to be swapped in.

Petition for George Strait to do Super Bowl halftime show goes viral.

A petition on Change.org pushing for George Strait to do the show is picking up steam and is going viral. It has more than 5,000 signatures as of publication.

The petition states, in part, the following:

"The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most watched music performances worldwide, celebrating not just the sport but the cultural tapestry of America. In recent years, this performance has leaned increasingly towards modern pop and international artists. While this approach certainly broadens the audience, it's pivotal to remember the roots that have made American music what it is today.

George Strait, known as the 'King of Country,' embodies the heart and soul of American music. With over 60 No. 1 hits and more than 40 years in the music industry, George Strait is not only a legend in the country music genre but a staple in American musical history. His ability to transcend generations with his timeless songs resonates with a diverse demographic, welcoming both long-time fans and newcomers.

The 2026 Super Bowl offers a unique opportunity to pay tribute to American music's rich heritage by featuring George Strait in its halftime show. His performances are known for their authenticity and raw emotion, qualities that are crucial as we aim to unite fans from coast to coast."

The funniest part about this petition (I promise I didn't start it) is that pushing for George Strait has been a running joke of mine for years.

I guess there's a lot of people who feel the same way, but I can go ahead and pour cold water on any and all speculation.

The NFL is absolutely not making a change. Love it or hate it, the NFL made its decision and it's going to stick with it.

Hell, the league is probably loving all the attention on the pick. Plus, George Strait, who is a true legend, doesn't really perform much anymore. The man is 73-years-old. I'm sure he has plenty of gas left in the tank, but what's the upside for him?

Now, there's also chatter about TPUSA doing an alternate halftime show. No performer lineup has been announced yet, but maybe they'd pick up the phone and give him a call.

At the very least, TPUSA needs to call Kid Rock. That seems like the most obvious move of all time.

Who do you think would crush the halftime show the best? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.