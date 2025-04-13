George Clooney's New Woke Broadway Play Frames Elon Musk Giving A Nazi Salute In Ridiculous Closing Scene

George Clooney has taken ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ - the 2005 film he directed - to Broadway in Manhattan, and added a new closing scene that aligns with his incredibly liberal political beliefs.

The movie turned play focuses on journalist Edward R. Murrow and his conflict with U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s. Murrow is largely recognized as the most honest and well-respected journalist in American history, and while the play emphasizes the importance of news media in the United States, Clooney couldn't help himself from inserting his own anti-media, anti-Donald Trump, and anti-Elon Musk message to close the show.

OutKick founder Clay Travis decided to check out the play while in New York City, and recognized the absurd levels of hypocrisy and blatant ridiculousness when it came to the closing scene showing Elon Musk allegedly giving a Nazi salute on the screen.

"Just back from George Clooney’s "Good Night and Good Luck," Broadway play, which is a story about the importance of trust & honesty in news," Travis wrote on X. "The play ends with Elon Musk on screen allegedly giving a Nazi salute. The crowd gasps. Except Musk wasn’t giving a Nazi salute, he was tapping his heart to express love for the crowd around him.

So the play, about the importance of trust and honesty in news, actually ends with evidence of why the news can’t be trusted and isn’t honest. And judging by the gasping reaction of the audience, most people believed Musk was giving a Nazi salute.

The subtext of the entire play was, "Be careful or the media will play you for fools." And then the crowd got played for fools & cheered it. I’m not sure if it’s diabolical satire of cheering crowd or painful lack of self awareness & accidental destruction of the play’s message."

The eye-roll Clay and the select few in the audience who actually posses common sense inevitably gave when people began cheering at Musk ‘giving' the Nazi salute had to have been historic.

Elon Musk Fires Back At Critics Over 'Nazi Salute' Fake News

Clooney alleging and clearly believing that Musk gave a Nazi salute earlier this year while speaking at a Trump event instead of the fact that the awkward Musk simply gave an awkward hand gesture from his heart is certainly on brand.