Elon Musk Fires Back At Critics Over 'Nazi Salute' Fake News

It sure didn't take long for the first fake news moment of the second Donald Trump White House experience.

On Monday, socially awkward weirdo Elon Musk got on stage at one of like 150 events held in honor of Trump and made a hand to his heart gesture that then led to his hand extending to the sky.

BOOM — "Nazi salute," the maniac Libs, led by Hamas-loving AOC & losers like Aaron Rupar, declared.

But this isn't 2022, 2023 or 2024. The forces who have controlled the narrative for years found that their attacks were met with instant pushback, even from Musk critics like the Anti-Defamation League, who rushed to the tech dork billionaire's defense.

"This is a delicate moment," the ADL noted. "It's a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety."

"It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.

"In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let's hope for healing and work towards unity in the months and years ahead."

Remember when AOC's friends on The View and throughout the Lib media declared that Trump was Hitler only to go bend a knee at Mar-a-Lago? MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski didn't mind throwing around fascism claims about Trump before the 2024 election only to then turn around and make the trip to Trump's resort to say they're sorry for such behavior.

Obama threw around the Hitler stuff back on the campaign trail and then sat at Jimmy Carter's funeral and acted like he and Trump had been lifelong friends. The two cackled over each other's jokes and sat shoulder to shoulder.

Musk responded to the Monday "Nazi salute" claims by noting that the Libs (AOC), need to find "better dirty tricks" and added that the "everyone is Hitler" act "is sooo tired."

AOC would like a word with a manager

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has a history of crying over funding Israel's Iron Dome, jumped at the opportunity to yell at the Anti-Defamation League over its defense of Musk.

"Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity," AOC tweeted. "People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all."

Let's face it, the Libs are forever going to use the HiTLeR attack over and over and over again. AOC has been using it for her entire political career.

The difference now in America is that people are starting to realize those who have been screaming it are complete frauds who have nothing else to stand on. Their grip on power is waning and the only thing they have left is to shock and awe society.

Based on the early results in 2025, it's not going to work.