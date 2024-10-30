Genie Bouchard Ends Up With A World Series Foul Ball That Hit A Lady In The Face & Left Her Bleeding Profusely

It's been an interesting few days for Genie Bouchard. Over the weekend she was busy turning the Halloween costume game among the Miami Beach socialites on its head.

Her seductive cow costume caused quite a scene on and off social media. She followed it up with a more traditional attention-grabbing costume before making her way to the Bronx on Tuesday night.

Genie was in the Bronx to attend her first ever World Series game. She picked a good one to see, especially if you were rooting for the home team.

There was a season-saving play by Yankees fans early on in Game 4 that got some attention. Although not everyone respected the scumbag move.

Then there was an 11-run outburst by the Yankees that kept their season and the series on life support. That would have been enough excitement for anyone's first World Series game.

But none of that compares to the scene that unfolded near Genie during the game. There was utter chaos as a foul ball came her way during the game. Chaos that ended with medics carrying a woman out.

Genie Bouchard gives woman World Series foul ball after it hit her in the face

"Okay, crazy story time: a foul ball comes our way, people scramble, it's mayhem, and it ends up literally next to my shoe. I pitck it up, yay! My first World Series game ever and I catch a foul ball!," Genie wrote on her Instagram Story, which shows her holding a World Series baseball.

"Then I realize there is chaos in the row in front of us, it turns out the ball ricocheted off a poor lady's face. It got her in the eye, she is bent over, totally swelling and bleeding profusely, and she can't stand up."

Genie continued, "The medics arrive thankfully to carry her out. I managed to take a pick with my ball then I hand it to her on her way out. If it possibly broke a bone in her face she deserves it more than me. I didn't catch her name, but if you see this hope you are doing better and on the road to recovery."

If anyone earned that foul ball it was the woman who took it to the face. She gets hit, is bleeding profusely, then has to be carried out by medics. Not an ideal way to earn a baseball, but she definitely earned it.

Genie didn’t leave empty-handed. She has an insane story to go along with her first World Series experience during a crazy night at Yankee Stadium.