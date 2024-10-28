Genie Bouchard's Seductive Cow Halloween Costume Has Instagram Talking

Genie Bouchard's approach to her Halloween costume this year must have been to challenge herself. Could she pull off something like a cow and still find a way to create some buzz?

The answer is, of course, yes she can. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be here right now.

The Canadian tennis pro and rising pickleball star has taken the easy path when it comes to her costumes in the past. Genie's done the "Batwoman" costume, she's dressed up like Taylor Swift. Those are easy wins.

Taking on a cow, albeit a version of the animal you're not likely to see in nature, isn't making it easy on yourself. Well, if your name isn't Genie Bouchard, that is.

She managed to make it work and make it look easy. I'm here to tell you that running around in Miami Beach in a cow Halloween costume is anything but easy.

The Halloween parties are packed with socialites taking the path of least resistance to look their best. You walk in wearing a cow costume, and you had better ace it.

Genie Bouchard's Halloween costume was a hit on and offline

It's safe to say Genie aced her costume. The comment section had a hard time keeping things on the proper side of creepy. That said, most managed to pull it off.

One of the first responses her cow costume received read, "I’m lactose [intolerant] but I’ll risk it lol."

Another asked, "Where are your milk jugs."

A third said, "Hottest cow I ever did see."

The attention Genie's Halloween costume received wasn’t limited to the oddballs in the comment section. She had apparently caught someone's eye at a party. She shared an exchange she had with someone on her Instagram Story.

Part of the message had been purposely obscured, but what was visible said, "You caught his eye at the Halloween party but he said he tried making a cow joke to you and it didn't land."

Genie wrote "dead." on her Instagram Story along with the screenshot of the exchange and added a few cow emojis for good measure.

Chalk the cow Halloween costume up as another winner for Genie.