Military Tests New Bomb That Is Terrifying To America's Enemies, Details Are Insane

The arsenal of the United States military might soon get a powerful new weapon.

As I often say, the United States has the most powerful military on the planet, and there's no close second.

We don't just have the best people. We have the greatest technology and weapons that humans have ever designed.

Whether it's the B-21 Raider, the F-22 Raptor, nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers or anything else, the United States can bring tools to the fight years more advanced than our adversaries.

That might now include a new kind of munition.

New bomb tested that could be a game-changer.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems announced this week the successful test of the Long Range Maneuvering Projectile, and the details are insane.

The company released, in part, the following information:

"General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced the successful test of its Long Range Maneuvering Projectile (LRMP) at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, achieving key flight milestones when fired from a M777 howitzer platform. During the August test, GA-EMS fired multiple LRMP rounds using M231 powder charges, demonstrating sabot separation, de-spin stabilization, wing deployment and controlled descent.

The LRMP is a next-generation munition engineered to extend the range and precision of existing 155mm artillery systems. Equipped with deployable aerodynamic control surfaces and onboard guidance, it can actively maneuver in flight to engage targets at extended distances—even in GPS-denied or degraded environments. Recent test flights matched predictive models and yielded valuable data to support upcoming demonstrations at significantly increased ranges."

Translation: The United States figured out a way to fire maneuverable artillery from a howitzer.

You can see a mock-up of the weapon in the tweet below.

If you've never seen what a howitzer looks like, it's the big boy pictured below. Ending up on the business end of one of those beasts is a great way to end up dead.

Artillery, by design, is an unguided weapon. You aim it, fire and adjust as necessary for follow-up shots. Having a projectile that can be controlled once fired is a game-changer. That is a devastating upgrade, and bad news for our enemy.

Defense News also reported that the weapon's range is a staggering 120 kilometers. That's more range than the distance from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore.

A weapon like this one could allow the United States to dominate the front lines of a conventional war. That's great news for the good guys, and really bad news for whoever we're shooting at.

It's always fun to see what American companies are cooking up, and it looks like the LRMP is going to be a beast. I can't wait to eventually see a video of it in action. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.