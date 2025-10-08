Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Malibu Crash, Says He Passed Out Behind The Wheel

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former KISS bassist Gene Simmons was taken to a hospital after getting involved in a car crash on Tuesday afternoon in Malibu.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the 76-year-old was involved in an accident along the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, which was reported around 1 pm local time. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that Simmons' Lincoln Navigator crashed into a parked car. This led a witness to call 911, and emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Simmons reportedly spoke with first responders, but said that he either passed out or fainted, and that's what led to him crashing into a parked car.

While Simmons was taken to the hospital to get checked out, his wife, former Playboy model Shannon Tweed, said that he's now back at home and recovering. Tweed said that Simmons is doing alright and confirmed that when he passed out, his car veered across a few lanes of traffic before crashing.

She noted that doctors recently changed the legendary musician's meds and told him that he needs to drink more water, which he isn't particularly big on.

Hang on… the guy who spat blood and blasted lighter fluid out of his mouth for decades doesn't like drinking water?

It's good to hear Simmons is on the mend. Even though he hung up his greasepaint and his platform shoes with teeth in 2023, Simmons is still playing.

"The Demon," as he was known with KISS, now tours with his solo band, the Gene Simmons Band, which doesn't appear to have any more tour dates remaining in 2025, per their website, unless they announce some new ones soon.

They will, however, be playing Rock Legends Cruise XIII next February, which leaves from Ft. Lauderdale and includes performances by The Guess Who, Loverboy, Blue Öyster Cult, and Uriah Heep.

In December, Simmons — along with fellow original KISS members Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss — will be honored at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.