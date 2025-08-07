Geezers In The Villages Were Practically Throwing Money At Their New Costco

I don't know if you're looking for any potential business opportunities, but if you are, might I suggest opening something in The Villages, Florida?

Because those g̶e̶e̶z̶e̶r̶s̶ valued elderly customers are supporting businesses better than a bunch of hipster douches supporting an artisan grilled cheese spot.

The latest recipient of a splash of blue-hair cash is Costco, which recently opened a location in The Villages, an area known for being home to retirees from around the globe and more golf carts than you can even fathom.

According to Villages-News.com, the store opened on Wednesday, and if you think your Costco gets busy, have fun at this one. The store reportedly welcomed 7,000 customers and raked in $1.5 million in sales in a single day.

That's incredible, and while I respect my elders, this sounds like absolute hell.

I've noticed — as I'm sure everyone has — that old people love Costco. In fact, the first thing I saw when I went to pick up my membership card was an old couple with only two things in their cart: a giant pack of Nathan's Hot Dogs and an even bigger box of Depends.

What a combo, and welcome to the middle-class country club that is Costco.

However, age takes a toll, and the old aren't exactly fleet of foot. My local Costco isn't anywhere near The Villages, and at 10 AM on a Tuesday, I was having to weave around olds like an Olympic slalom skier to grab large quantities of seltzer water, olive oil, and toilet paper.

People with white cotton candy hair were just queuing up everywhere for free samples and leaving their carts abandoned in the middle of aisles, creating a wasteland of carts and pallets of pistachios.

It was like I was at the center of a Mad Max movie… a lame one, but still.

In The Villages? I can't even imagine it. I bet they went through a couple of pallets of Depends (and Nathan Hot Dogs) that day.

But as I said, that is the place to open a business.

Last month, the men of The Villages took it upon themselves to welcome a new Hooters to the neighborhood.

So, if you've got any ideas that combine boobs, wings, and buying in bulk, open it in The Villages, and you're going to build what they call "generational wealth."