Gavin Newsom Dragged Over Stupid Tweet Targeting Kid Rock: REACTIONS

Gavin Newsom continues to go after Kid Rock.....for some unknown reason.

Gavin Newsom is getting cooked after, once again, going after Kid Rock.

Newsom is desperate to be the Democrat nominee for President in 2028, and whether people want to admit it or not, he has a very realistic shot to achieve that goal against a weak field.

One of the strategies Newsom has rolled out to boost his online profile is turning his official press office account into a troll factory.

He previously shared a fake AI-generated photo of Kid Rock endorsing him back in August, and was immediately crushed by the rock star.

Gavin Newsom dragged for Kid Rock tweet.

If you thought the targeting of Kid Rock was over, you'd be wrong. His official press office hopped on X over the weekend to jokingly claim Kid Rock is suspended "from performing in the Golden State" due to his "horrific music."

Do we all want to guess how this played out? Do we think the replies were overflowing with support?

Absolutely not.

Newsom and his press team were immediately crushed.

I'll admit some of the tweets from Newsom's press account can make me chuckle. He's clearly trying to mock President Donald Trump's Truth Social feed.

However, there's a big difference. Donald Trump is actually funny. Newsom and the people with access to this account, mostly, are not.

Nothing wrong with being a troll online, but you actually have to be good at it and entertaining. Targeting Kid Rock, a man beloved by many Americans, is a bold strategy that appears to be failing.

Best of luck to Gavin Newsom as he attempts to gain more power. He's going to need it, but let's lay off the Kid Rock hate. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.