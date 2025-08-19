Kid Rock Sends Gavin Newsom Blunt Message After Fake Photo Goes Viral

Kid Rock wants the world to know he doesn't like Gavin Newsom.

The California Governor is doing everything possible to position himself to run for President in 2028. Whether people want to admit it or not, Newsom is in a solid position in the Democrat Party to make some moves in the coming years.

Is he a slimy politician? No doubt, but those are the ones who generally rise to the top. After all, it's a dirty game.

Kid Rock comes out swinging against Gavin Newsom.

One of Newsom's latest shticks is using his press office X account to talk trash to people online. Credit where credit is due, at least they seem to be entertaining themselves…..if not many other people in the process.

That included sharing an AI-generated meme of Kid Rock encouraging people to support Newsom - something that is clearly fake to anyone with a brain.

The legendary rock star didn't seem overly impressed with the AI-generated image being shared and going viral.

"The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ," Kid Rock tweeted late Monday night in response to the image.

While sticking with the back and forth, Newsom's press office then fired off a response to the "American Badass" singer.

What a truly weird time we're living in. We have AI-generated images expressing political support (clearly not real to anyone with an average IQ or higher), Kid Rock is talking about "DEEZ NUTZ" and Newsom's press office account is turning into a troll factory.

Welcome to the internet in 2025. Also, while we're on the subject, would Newsom like to comment on laws outlawing deceptive ad campaign content and the image his team shared?

Seems…..a bit relevant!

What do you think about Kid Rock's response and the whole exchange? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.