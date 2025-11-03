Country Star Trashes Rival With Brutal And Vulgar Insult: WATCH

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock have been beefing since a dispute at a music festival in Oklahoma.

Gavin Adock refuses to stop twisting the knife into Zach Bryan's soul.

Adock and the "Something in the Orange" singer have been engaged in a significant beef that exploded during a music festival in Oklahoma in September.

Bryan hopped a barbed wire fence in an attempt to fight Adock. Instead, the latter ended up just spinning up the country music star to embarrass him.

No punches were thrown, but the content was gold.

Gavin Adock continues to crush Zach Bryan.

Adock has refused to stop trolling Bryan since the feud really kicked off, and he was at it again while performing in Canada, according to Whiskey Riff.

"I’m gonna tell y’all this, in all honesty and the bottom of my heart, I’ve never met a person that’s met that motherfu**er that says they like that f**king dude ever. Not one time," Adcock told people in attendance.

You can check out a video of his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Embrace the hate. Embrace the animosity. Country music fans didn't know they needed this feud, but here we are.

Generally speaking, country music isn't a genre known for its beefs between artists. That's generally rap, but there's no question Adcock vs. Bryan is the hottest feud in music right now.

It's honestly just hilarious because Zach Bryan tried to fight Gavin Adock, and the latter is just an all-time great troll.

He knows exactly what he's doing by constantly dunking on his rival star.

Something tells me Adcock is only just getting started when it comes to wrecking Zach Bryan, and that's good news for those of us in the content game. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.