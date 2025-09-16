Country Star Pulls Classy Move For School Shooting Victims, Fans Pour On Support: WATCH

Two students were wounded in a Colorado school shooting last week.

Country star Gavin Adcock is sending money to the victims of a recent school shooting in Colorado.

Two students at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado were wounded last week in a tragic shooting. The gunman ended up taking his own life.

It's just the latest example of evil in our society. I wish I had answers on how to fix it, but I simply do not at this point.

However, Adcock is stepping up to help.

Gavin Adcock pulls classy move for Colorado school shooting victims.

Adcock performed in Oklahoma, and the show generated a lot of attention thanks to Zach Bryan climbing a fence to try to fight him.

While that moment was wild, there was also a very touching moment that deserves way more attention. Adcock took to the stage to announce that the proceeds from *ALL* merch sales would be donated to the victims in Evergreen, Colorado.

"None of it's going to me. It's all going to the victims of that shooting, and I hope you all go out there and make a difference," Adcock told the crowd as a loud "USA!" chant broke out.

You can watch the touching moment below.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments and pour praise on the "A Cigarette" singer:

Now this is someone who deserves to be famous this is a man right here!

He has such a big heart how could anyone ever hate him.

Now that is a stand-up man for you thank you for trying to take care of others

Respect this so much

Gavin you are such a role model to the American people

Yesssss! Gavin!! Amazing

This amazing. Thank you Gavin

We made the right person famous. He is such a good man with a heart filled with God's love

Thank you so much one of the first that I’ve seen to actually acknowledge it

The world is a dark place right now, and we'd all be better served if we took some time to help those in need.

The shooting in Colorado flew a bit under the radar because it happened on the same day conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on a college campus in Utah.

Adcock also took some time at a show to honor Kirk, and the audience went absolutely ballistic.

Props to Adcock for the classy move. The world definitely needs more of that spirit.