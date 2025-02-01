Gaslighting Pete Buttigieg Is No Longer A He/Him, Which Confirms What We've Always Known

Pour one out for Mayor Pete's pronouns … sadly, he's no longer a he/him – whatever the hell that means. Those days are over, pal. They are was/were.

Now, Pete Buttigieg is just … he. He's a he again! Just a normal he. What a way to start the weekend!

For those who don't follow Mayor Pete's social media accounts – and that's probably all of you reading this – the former transportation guru, who Donald Trump called the world's biggest bullshitter earlier this week, removed all the virtue-signaling pronouns from his Twitter bio on Thursday.

That's right. They're gone. Pete's reportedly running for the Michigan senate seat, and that means the gaslighting is DONE. Weird how that works, huh?

We always knew, Mayor Pete

Hilarious. These people are such pieces of work. I mean, they're so full of shit, and they've always been full of shit.

Difference is, they could get away with it under Joe Biden, because his administration was the biggest pile of bullshit of all.

The gaslighting has been at an all-time high in the past four years. The left acts like they love the LGBTQ community, and they put pronouns and all this crap in their bios, but the SECOND they have to run for office, it all comes down.

Because they know the majority of America thinks it's all so, so stupid. We see right through it, evidenced by the 2024 election. Mayor Pete needs to appeal to Michigan voters – who all voted Trump last fall, by the way – so the first thing he does is quietly remove the virtue-signaling from his social media account. A tale as old as time.

And it was easy for Mayor Pete to do, by the way. You know why? Because he doesn't believe that crap. NONE of them believe it. They all think it's dumb.

But they need to gaslight us all to death, because they're so petrified of getting canceled by the 1%.

Well, the 1% no longer has a voice because we all gave Trump a mandate, and now the insufferable Libs in power are finally coming back to reality.

Welcome back, Mayor Pete! Good luck in Michigan.