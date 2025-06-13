Black Hawk Down Hero Honored With Incredible Gesture: DETAILS

Gary Gordon, a Delta Force sniper, was killed during the Battle of Mogadishu.

Gary Gordon's legacy will carry on forever with an Army base.

Gordon was a legendary Delta Force sniper who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Mogadishu (known as Black Hawk Down) in Somalia in 1993.

Gordon and his teammate Randy Shughart inserted into Mike Durant's crash site to fight wave after wave of Somalians.

Both Delta Force operators were killed after fighting to their last rounds to save Durant's life. The scene is one of the most powerful moments from "Black Hawk Down."

Gary Gordon honored with military base name.

Fort Eisenhower, an Army base in Georgia, was originally named Fort Gordon after John Brown Gordon. The name was changed during sweeping renames to erase Confederate leaders.

Now, it will return to Fort Gordon in honor of Gary Gordon, according to WGAC. An incredible gesture to honor one of America's greatest heroes.

We often overuse the word "hero" in modern society. The label gets attached to a lot of people who don't deserve it.

Gary Gordon, Randy Shughart and the rest of the American forces on the streets of Mogadishu on October 3-4, 1993 absolutely deserve the title.

Gordon and Shughart knew they were going on a suicide mission when they asked for permission to insert at Durant's crash site.

Yet, they went anyway and laid down hell on the enemy until they could no longer fight. When it comes to sacrifice, it doesn't get any more serious than what they did when staring down death.

Never forget the sacrifice of Gordon and his teammates. Now, his memory will live on forever, and it's the least that can be done. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.