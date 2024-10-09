Garth Brooks Addresses Sexual Assault Claims In The Most Spine-Tingling, Uncomfortable Way Possible

Garth Brooks has always been an odd bird. Great artist, great singer, great entertainer … but an odd bird.

For those who missed it, the country star was recently accused of sexual assault and rape by wife Trisha Yearwood's ex-makeup artist. I don't want to get into details, believe me, but they're all out there if you wanna dabble. Google on your own, if you'd like. It ain't hard.

Anyway, Garth came out and denied all the allegations, and said they even filed suit against the unnamed makeup artist a few months back in anticipation of this. That was last week.

Now, Garth himself is addressing the allegations head-on and in person … and he's doing it in the weirdest, most awkward possible known to man.

"A lot’s happened in the last two weeks. Let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we?" he said on his Inside Studio G show last night. "

This thing is on. It’s gonna happen. And people are telling me it could be up to two years, so my suggestion is, we all take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, ok?"

This was classic Garth Brooks

My God. What a way to end a sentence that addresses sexual assault accusations. Didn't see that one coming! Bigger twist than The Departed.

Let's hold hands and take this trip together.

Nah, I'm good, Garth. You do you, big guy, but I don't need to be anywhere near that trip. That's a you-trip, not an us-trip. Let us know how it goes!

Again, Garth Brooks is a weird dude. Love him or hate him, he's just weird. I love his music. Love it. Grew up on it. I've been to his concerts before, and the guy is among the best entertainers in history. Not just country music history, either.

Music history. There, I said it.

But, he's also a weirdo. Does a lot of whispering into the camera. Says a lot of shit that sounds smart and wordy, but really just turns out to be a bunch of BS. He sang at Joe Biden's inauguration, which pissed everyone off.

Again, not offering my opinion on this lawsuit. Don't get it twisted. I ain't touching this one yet. I've seen this movie before, and Garth is right, it's a long, winding road. No idea who to believe and I'm sure stories will change 100 times over the next few months.

I just don't wanna be on the ride. That's all.

Carry on.