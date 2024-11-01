'Game Of Thrones' Movie In The Works: DETAILS

A "Game of Thrones" movie reportedly is in development.

The original "Game of Thrones" TV series wrapped up in 2019 with an ending that many fans found to be incredibly disappointing.

You can put my name right at the top of the list of fans who found the ending underwhelming. After eight seasons, fans were expecting fireworks.

Instead, we got Daenerys going crazy, Jon killing her, Bran becoming king, Sansa going to rule the north and Arya becoming Dora the Explorer.

It was awful, but it appears it's possible that "GoT" might have a shot at redemption.

"Game of Thrones" movie reportedly being developed.

Warner Bros. is currently "quietly developing at least one film set in George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy universe," according to a stunning report from The Hollywood Reporter.

THR describes the situation as being in "very early stage development." There's currently no director, cast or writer attached.

It's also not clear what the plot of the film would be. I think you can safely rule out a return to the original storyline from the TV series. There's no way Warner Bros. and HBO are going to touch it after "GoT" was laid to rest after eight seasons.

Would I like to see an attempt be made to redo the ending? Sure, but let's get real. There's no chance in hell that will happen. None.

That means Warner Bros. and HBO will have to find a new story to attack. There are limitless possibilities. However, people shouldn't expect many details.

"Game of Thrones" was legendary for the lengths the show went to in order to keep plot details secret. I would expect Warner Bros. and HBO to do the same with any movie that's made.

We'll keep following along with any further developments that might pop up about a potential "Game of Thrones" movie. Let me know if you think a new movie is a good idea at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.