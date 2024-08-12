'Game Of Thrones' Star Gets Brutally Honest On Show's Controversial Ending

Kit Harington thinks the final season of "Game of Thrones" could have been better.

The legendary HBO saga ended in May 2019, and to say the ending was a letdown would be a huge understatement.

The ending was terrible. Jon Snow (Harington) kills Daenerys and gets exiled north, Arya becomes Dora the Explorer, Bran becomes king and Sansa takes over Winterfell. Only the last one felt rewarding.

It was pretty much a disaster across the board.

Kit Harington discusses "Game of Thrones" ending.

Harington recently spoke with GQ about the disappointing final season, and he didn't hold back with his assessment.

"I think if there was any fault with the end of Thrones, is that we were all so f*cking tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me," Harington told GQ.

His thoughts on the ending that left fans beyond disappointed and many livid? He understands mistakes were made.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work," Harington explained.

He didn't specify any specific mistakes, but there's one that jumps off the page to every "Thrones" fan:

Arya - not Jon Snow - killing the Night King.

It didn't really make any sense. The entire show had spent years building up a showdown between the two, and then Arya took him out.

He also touched on the long rumored follow up series about Jon Snow that never happened. In case anyone thought there was still a chance it might happen, Harington made it clear it won't.

"I don’t really want to say because it starts a whole thing. What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way. We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn't... nothing got us excited enough. In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that's not good. And that's the last thing we all want,’" Harington responded when asked what the show might have been about.

That doesn't sound like someone overly excited about the prospect of playing Jon Snow again.

Even though the ending was horrible, "Game of Thrones" is still one of the best shows ever made, and the disappointing eighth season doesn't take away from it's overall success. It's just too bad fans were robbed of a satisfying ending. What do you think of how the series ending? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.