HBO Official Announces Major 'Game Of Thrones' Movie Update

An HBO official confirmed a "Game of Thrones" movie is in development.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped a bombshell report a couple of weeks ago that Warner Bros. was developing a movie from the universe of the legendary HBO show.

The news comes as HBO is also airing "House of the Dragon" with another "GoT" universe show on the way. Well, the news is officially official.

HBO official confirms a "Game of Thrones" movie is being developed.

Any speculation that the report from THR might fall flat was officially killed by HBO and Max chief Casey Bloys, who confirmed a film is being developed.

"They’re going to develop [an] idea. We’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. I mean, that’s the point of development, you see is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun," Bloys said during a Tuesday press event, according to Variety.

There is no set timeline for when the film would even have a finalized script, let alone a timeline for production if the script is approved.

However, the fact Bloys confirmed a movie is being developed is great news. The THR report was great news. Bloys going on the record that it's in the works is significantly better news.

Many fans are probably wondering if the movie will fix the show's horrible ending. I wouldn't bet on it. My guess is the film won't be very attached to the original saga. It will likely be like "House of the Dragon." It will be a fresh start.

As a big "GoT" fan, I sincerely hope that the movie actually happens. You'll never hear me complain about getting more "Thrones" content, but I would also encourage people to dial back expectations. It's likely going to be a very long time before there's concrete details. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.