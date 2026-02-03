Gamblers Trade Punches For Several Rounds During A Nutty Early Morning Casino Fight: WATCH

If you find yourself on the floor of a casino in the early morning hours fighting with someone about God only knows what, it could be time to reevaluate the path you're currently on in life.

Look, we've all lost our cool and found ourselves in situations that got out of hand before we could stop them. Sometimes you're dragged into a fight at a porta-potty during a concert. These things happen.

All I'm saying is that trading punches for several rounds after opportunities to walk away are presented could perhaps be an indication that life isn’t going how you planned it.

That's not to say that all the people at the Hard Rock Casino in Bakersfield, California on Sunday who went back for multiple rounds fall into that category, but if I was a betting man I'd say there are a couple who do.

The action, which the NY Post reports took place after 1:30 am, involved several people. One of them is a woman in leopard print who couldn’t get enough of the insanity.

Somewhere in all the madness, a person was stabbed and taken to a local hospital for treatment of what the Kern County Sheriff's Office described as "moderate injury."

Some Witnesses Treated the Casino Chaos Like Free Entertainment

The suspects in the stabbing were gone by the time police had arrived. They were later found and, with the execution of two search warrants in Shafter, California, three people were arrested.

Miguel Valladolid, 40, Juan Cueto, 37, and Christina Cueto, 36, were all arrested and charged with conspiracy. Valladolid was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The witnesses to the multiple fights didn’t seem to mind the unplanned entertainment, nor did they seem to notice any stabbing.

One witness could even be heard saying that he might have lost his money during his visit to the casino, but that the brawl had made it worth it.

That's called making the most of a bad situation.

From the sound of it, he didn’t know enough to walk away from whatever he gambled his money away on. But he did know when to pull the camera out instead of ending up rolling around on the floor of the casino.

In the words of Daniel Tosh, "and for that we thank you."