Gal Gadot Gets Major Career Update Involving WWII Movie: DETAILS

Gal Gadot has a new movie in the works, and it sounds like it's going to be pretty interesting.

The woman famous for playing Wonder Woman has become one of the most recognized talents in Hollywood, and she has several major hits to her name.

"Snow White" might have been a box office disaster, but that really wasn't her fault. It was due to her co-star Rachel Zegler going on the worst PR tour in recent memory.

Don't let the failure of that movie diminish Gadot's skills, and it appears she's going to bounce back in a big way.

Gal Gadot is reportedly set to star in new WWII movie.

Gadot and Mathias Schoenaerts will star in the upcoming WWII movie "Ruin," according to Variety. Niki Caro will direct the film, according to the same report.

The film Gadot, "is set post-WWII Germany and follows a recently released camp prisoner (Gadot) who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with a German soldier (Schoenaerts) in a mutual quest to exact revenge on a Nazi SS squad," Variety further reported.

Sounds like something right up my alley.

There are few subjects Americans love more than war, and there is no conflict people are obsessed with more than WWII.

It's been 80 years since the war ended in 1945, and it's still a major point of American culture. People love WWII stories, and that 100% includes myself.

Now, Gadot will be bringing her millions of fans a fictional story that appears to have a heavy revenge arc. Something tells me this movie won't have an issue selling tickets.

Combining Gal Gadot with WWII is a genius idea. That's marketing gold for American audiences.

There's no release date yet for "Ruin" seeing how production hasn't even started yet. We're probably at least 18 months to two years out, but I'll definitely be interested whenever it hits theaters. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.