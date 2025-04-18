Full House Icon Candace Cameron Bure Wraps Herself In A Robe, Maggie Sajak Stuffed In A Dress & Corso Letter!

Here we are … we made it. Can you believe it? We've safely navigated our way through another week, and to another Friday. The Libs were too busy grandstanding in El Salvador, and they accidentally let us sane Americans make it to another weekend.

IDIOTS! They'll never learn.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we wrap ourselves in a bath robe with Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, and go from there.

DJ Tanner just turned 49, for those who want to feel old. The good news? She does NOT look it. Phew! Welcome to class, Deege!

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big week of #content, more Lee Corso memories (from a reader, this time!), Deion Sanders being an idiot, and Tiff Ann chugging some wine to really round out our 90s-themed class.

What a class to end the week with, too! It's why we win (alleged) awards.

Grab you a hamburger from The Max and settle in for a Good Friday 'Cap!

Let's start with … Deion!

What better way to start the final class of the week than with Deion Sanders backing himself into a corner and accidentally confirming everything we've been saying all week?

I hit on it during Wednesday's class, but to quickly rehash everything … Colorado inexplicably announced this week that they're retiring Shedeur Sanders' and Travis Hunter's jerseys. That's right. Just … retiring them, like they were the second-comings of Tebow and Manziel.

It's silly, and the internet has mocked them accordingly.

The good news? Deion stuffed all the haters in a locker yesterday and poured cold water on the whole thing.

Just kidding! He instead confirmed everything we've been saying!

He's right, by the way. Fair is fair, and I have to agree with Deion here …. if Shedeur Sanders was Shedeur Smith, we wouldn't be having this discussion … BECAUSE HE WOULDN'T BE GETTING HIS NUMBER RETIRED!

That's the point! That's why everyone is laughing at this. The optics are silly.

Again, Shedeur was a good college quarterback. He was fine. But to retire his jersey this soon? Come on. He wasn't exactly Tim Tebow. Or Johnny Manziel. Or Cam Newton. Or Joe Burrow.

Colorado, for those wondering, went 13-12 with Shedeur and Travis Hunter. They won zero conference titles. They lost by three touchdowns to BYU in last year's Alamo Bowl.

PS: Just for good measure, you know who hasn't had their number retired by Colorado? Kordell Stewart.

Kordell Stewart!!!!

What a week of #content!

Bet you didn't have an old ESPN Classics clip of Kordell Stewart on your Nightcaps bingo card today. You ain't getting this stuff over at CNN or MSNBC!

Anyway, the whole thing is nonsense. It's all bullshit. It's all pandering. Like Deion said, it wouldn't be happening if Shedeur's last name wasn't Sanders.

He's right … just in the wrong way.

OK, let's get to the #content from a big week. Let's start with … the looney Libs!

Candace Cameron checks in, Lee Corso artifacts & reader mail!

What a week! And hey! Welcome back to class, Tiffani Ann. Ditch that trench coat and let's have a big summer. Love the energy today.

Couple thoughts …

1. Paulina Gretzky is the only thing left for us Dustin Johnson truthers. What has HAPPENED to that dude? Didn't even hear his name last weekend. Insane downfall.

2. Speaking of falling … how about the Russian gal plummeting six stories and then brushing it off? Russians are built differently, folks. Hate to admit it, but that's a different breed.

3. The White House turning the official COVID page into a piss-on-China page is brilliant. Your move, Xi.

4. How insufferable is the NY Times? I mean, my God. The Libs are truly unhinged at this point. I've never seen such a lost party. What a bunch of lunatics. You don't hate the media enough.

OK, rapid-fire time on this second-to-final-Friday of April. First up? Reader mail – with props!

From Formerly of the Bronx Kevin M.

Zach,



Great Nightcaps and columns as usual today.



I appreciate your homage to Lee Corso. I never met the man personally, but I still have his prospect form letter to this Bronx (Cardinal Spellman High School) football kid way back in 1969.



I know Lee had probably sent thousands of like letters over his coaching career, but I only got one from him. I thought you’d get a kick out of a "blast from the past" about Coach Corso.



Regards,

Kevin M.

(No longer a Bronx resident)

Amazing. What an artifact! Reminds me of such a simpler time. A pre-NIL time. A time when prospective student-athletes weren't entitled little bitches, to be … blunt.

Look at that letter – read it – and then think about Nico demanding a pay raise from his $3.1 million salary.

A lot has happened in nearly 60 years, clearly. Also, I think the class collectively needs to now know Kevin's SAT score from the '69 season.

Don't be shy! I got a 980. Look at me now!

Next? Well, speaking of Corso, I forgot to include this GEM during our best-of segment from yesterday:

Gonna miss this dude. Saban better get real senile, real quick. The #content ain't gonna wait around forever, Nick.

Two more quickies on the way out … including our annual Maggie-Sajak-with-A-Friday-HEATER segment!

Nothing like a Maggie Friday to end the week! Love the direction she's been taking things recently. I think we're in for a spectacular summer. Stay tuned.

OK, that's it for today. Good class, good week. Let's keep the momentum going through the weekend.

Take us into it, Candace! And welcome to class.

See you Monday.

