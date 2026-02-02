French Hospital Evacuated, Bomb Squad Called After 8-Inch WWI Artillery Shell Found In Man's Butt

World War I history quite literally resurfaced in the butt of a man in the emergency room of a hospital in France.

How did you spend your Saturday night? If it wasn’t in the emergency room with a live World War I artillery shell stuck in your butt, are you reaching your full potential?

Not to pick on you, I too didn’t have a hospital evacuated and the bomb squad called due to any relics of the past being on or in my person either.

That wasn’t in the cards for us, but it could simply be a matter of opportunity. Who knows how it would play out if we were in France and had access to 8-inch long World War I artillery shells.

Theoretically, ending up in the hospital with such an item stuck in one's butt could happen to anyone. But it reportedly happened to a 24-year-olf man in Toulouse, France.

According to the Daily Mail, the man was rushed to the Rangueil Hospital. An investigating source said, "He was in a state of extreme discomfort, having inserted a large object up his rectum."

This Emergency Room Visit Came With a Piece of History and a Bomb Squad

After the item was removed from the man's butt, there was the matter of disposing of it. Not from a sanitary perspective, although I'm confident those measures were taken too.

"Emergency surgery was carried out, and the object was found to be an artillery shell dating back to the First World War," the report continues.

"Worse still, it had not exploded, and so bomb disposal experts had to be called to defuse the shell, with the fire brigade standing by."

The hospital staff and patients were evacuated from the area, a security perimeter was established, so that the 1918 shell, described as almost 8 inches long and just over an inch in circumference, could be dealt with.

A trip to the hospital and emergency surgery may not be enough of a punishment for him. Police would reportedly like to speak with the man and have set up a time to do so this week.

Prosecutors are considering legal actions for handling "category A munitions." What the shell was doing there in the first place is anyone's guess.

Local media speculates it could have something to do with his social life. Whatever the cause of his situation, this isn’t the first time a man has shown up to a hospital in France with a WWI shell stuck in his butt.

An 84-year-old man found himself in a similar situation back in 2022. Again, it can happen to anyone.