ER Doctor Reveals The Weirdest Thing He's Had To Pull Out Of Someone's Butt

From bedroom fun to the ER, this candle story is one for the medical books.

If your local emergency room doesn’t have a doctor who is also on TikTok, consider demanding that they hire one or get one of the doctors on the social media app immediately. We need more stories like this one.

A story of a night between a man and his girlfriend that got away from them. One thing led to another; items were inserted into bodies, then a trip to the emergency room followed because one of the items just wouldn’t come out.

Dr. Kenji Oyasu is one of these modern-day TikTok doctors who likes to tell stories about what they see on the job. In one of his viral clips from earlier this month, he talked about the two things people ask him when they find out he's an ER doctor.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"Whenever I tell people I’m an emergency room doctor, they always ask me two things: ‘What is the sickest thing you’ve ever seen?’ and 'What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever pulled out of someone’s butt?'" Dr. Kenji said.

Those are perfectly normal questions to ask of an emergency room doctor. After admitting that he sees a lot of people come in with stuff up their butts, he told the story of one of the most memorable ones.

It's about that frisky couple I mentioned earlier. The man came in with a complaint of "personal problems" which the doctor explains usually means "butt stuff."

"He says that he and his girlfriend got a little crazy last night…," the ER doc said. "Put something up there, and he can't get it out."

You’ll never look at Yankee Candles the same way again

The doctor, without judgment, got to work on removing what he found out was a Yankee Candle. This wasn’t a tiny candle either. The doc said it was one of the "desktop jars."

This guy had the whole thing up there, too. It's not a matter of how or why it was up there, there was no time for that. He's got to figure out how to get it out and no he can't just reach up in there and pull it out.

"For things that are really big you can't just reach up there and grab them and pull them out because the suction causes a vacuum to pull it back in," Dr. Kenji revealed.

You have to take the person to the operating room and "paralyze them" with anesthesia, give them muscle relaxers, then pull the object out. That's exactly what he did.

"You know, in an ER we always like to guess things like hemoglobin levels and alcohol levels and things like that. This time I won the bet… pumpkin spice. It was October, it was easy."