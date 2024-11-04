Frat Bros Get Repeatedly Slapped By Women Doing The 'Kiss Or Slap' Challenge

There have been countless challenges that have trended over the years. It's one of social media's many gifts to society. You know beyond the endless arguments with strangers halfway around the world.

Every once in a while, you'll come across one, like the sex challenge from 2021, that makes sense. But for the most part, the challenges involve doing something idiotic, like eating Tide Pods.

Who could forget the cooking chicken with NyQuil challenge or whatever it was called? Yeah, that one was pretty dumb.

One of the challenges to get some trending action over the last few months falls into the idiotic category. It's called "kiss or slap" and it's exactly what it sounds like.

You invite someone, oftentimes a stranger, although I'm not sure if it has to be, to either kiss you or slap you. The roll of the dice results in either a kiss or a slap.

Some frat bros who decided to give the challenge a shot found out the hard way that they have some really slappable faces. Every single one of the women they ask chooses the slap.

It's too good of an opportunity for these women to pass up. A free invitation to slap a guy with that haircut, across the face. How do they say no to that?

The answer is, they don't. A few of the ladies who answered went for it too. I'm talking about winding up and letting the open hands fly.

The kiss or slap challenge has to be one of the dumbest to hit the internet

They have no one to blame but themselves. You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. They're knocking on what is made to seem like random doors and asking these women if they want to kiss them or slap them.

This has to be one of the dumbest challenges that doesn’t involve causing yourself possible harm with substances. The kiss to slap ratio has to be extremely low.

Sadly, I doubt that watching this video is going to keep anyone interested in trying this challenge from doing so. What's next? A challenge where you invite someone to kick you in the nuts?