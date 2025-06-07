FOX News Host Bret Baier Goes Wild On The Mic For 'Rapper's Delight'

FOX News host Bret Baier is getting praise across social media, after the Special Report host was filmed delivering an impressive rendition of The Sugarhill Gang's classic song, "Rapper's Delight."

The longtime FOX News host and OutKick friend (as well as one heck of a guy) was filmed at what appears to be some sort of outside party-type event, in which he got on stage and absolutely CRUSHED the 1979 hit song in front of a live band. Seriously, Bret didn't miss a beat - something that isn't easy with that song's tempo.

Hell, you know he did good when even the haters on social media are giving Bret his props, as I can already see his new tagline: ‘Bret Baier: Delivering the News AND the Vibes!"

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

BRET BAIER SHOWS A DIFFERENT SIDE

It's unclear when the video was filmed, although Elon Musk's social media X app's artificial intelligence bot "Grok" determined that the video "is recent and not widely reported." That all changed Saturday morning when tweets were coming in from everywhere for Bret Baier, who I have now given the rap nickname "Double B."

"That is a talent I would never have guessed coming from him. I've got my opinions with him, but that's impressive!" one person wrote while also wondering "how many drinks does it take to see this side of him?"

"Perfect cadence, nailed the delivery," another person tweeted, while one X user asked if Baier's friend Greg Gutfeld had seen this video yet. (I can't wait until Monday night's The Greg Gutfeld Show by the way, LOL).

From a performance standpoint, the reason the video is the perfect balance between cringe and cool is because Baier absolutely owned and commanded the microphone - he went all in, which was awesome.

SPECIAL REPORT WITH BRET BAIER AIRS DAILY AT 6PM ET ON FOX NEWS

At one point, the 54-year-old FOX host even improvised the lyrics by giving a nod to both his program and the network.

"That's right America, we love you. Fox News Channel, you should watch. 6pm, Special Report. It's really good, very fair, very balanced, very fair. Hey! Always live!" Baier continued before thanking the crowd, who gave him a loud ovation while the band members praised his unknown talent.

Just when ya think you know someone, am I right?!

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow