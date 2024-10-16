4 Thoughts On Kamala Harris' Disastrous Interview With Fox News' Bret Baier: Bobby Burack

Kamala Harris sat down with Bret Baier on Fox News Wednesday evening for what was undoubtedly the first challenging interview of her campaign. With 19 days until the election, here are our 4 instant thoughts about the interview:

Harris has no answers for the border

Harris had several head-scratching to about-to-implode moments during the interview.

She claimed Trump must be held responsible for the results of his administration, even for policies installed before him. Yet she argued that it's not the fault of the Biden-Harris administration that only 21 percent of voters say America is "heading in the right direction." According to Harris, Trump is to blame because he's been "running" for president over that time.

But the headline from the discussion is her lack of solutions to address the issues at the southern border, which, according to Gallup, is second only to the economy in terms of voter concerns.

Here are some questions she would not answer on Wednesday:

– "How many illegals would you estimate your administration has released into the country?"

– "Your administration immediately reversed a number of Trump border policies... Looking back, do you regret it?"

– "Six Democrats voted against that bill. It would've allowed 1.8 million illegal immigrants into the United States per year, no"?

- "In 2019, you supported allowing illegals to apply for drivers' licenses, qualify for free tuition at universities, and get free healthcare. Do you still support those things?"

Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party do not plan to address the border adequately because they've tethered their campaign to the idea that border control is racist and xenophobic. Fixing the border, and doing what's right for the country, would derail the message.

In the meantime, the U.S. faces the greatest national security threat in our lifetime: completely open borders. Consequently, illegal thugs are invading our country and severely decreasing the safety of American citizens.

Democrats made George Floyd an avatar of the 2020 election. Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered with blunt force early this year, should be an avatar of 2024.

Laken Riley's pretty face is a symbol, a visual reminder of the threat Harris-Biden's border strategy imposes upon us. Last March, "Fox & Friends" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy commented to OutKick on the impact she believes Riley could have on the upcoming election:

"Remember the suburban 'security moms' of previous elections? Laken Riley’s brutal, senseless murder by an illegal gang member may very well mark the rise of ‘border moms.’ Being murdered in broad daylight while jogging on a safe college campus signals to moms that none of our daughters are safe in Biden’s America," Campos-Duffy said.

"Riley’s death was a wake-up call to American moms - especially for moms with college-aged daughters. It’s terrifying, and we will be thinking about this beautiful future nurse and our own daughters when we enter the voting booth."

No wonder Kamala won't comment on the number of illegals in America. The number is too high. And the consequences are devastating.

Bret Baier is the top news anchor in the country

What plagues the broadcast networks—ABC, NBC, and CBS—above all else is the lack of an objective, honest news anchor on the roster. This shows when any of the three networks hold a formal interview with a presidential or vice presidential candidate.

That's not an issue with Bret Baier. He is objective, accurate, and unpredictable, three qualities that were once a requirement for a serious news organization.

Unfortunately, they no longer are. See Martha Raddatz from ABC.

His questions to Harris were simple. And it's simple questions that are often the hardest to answer.

Sure, Harris is going "to follow the law." But does she still support using taxpayer money to fund sex change surgeries for prisoners? If Trump is so poor in the economy, why do more Americans trust him economically than her?

Harris dodged nearly every question Baier asked. At that point, it's incumbent upon the interviewer to ask them again. Baier kept pressing her, which Bill Whitaker did not do when he recently interviewed Harris on "60 Minutes."

Notably, Kamala tried to skirt an answer about a poll finding widespread American dissatisfaction, by blaming Trump. Her answer didn't make sense, so she tried to couch with, "You know what I am talking about."

"I actually don’t," Baier responded. "What are you talking about?"

Most politicians have a go-to interviewer, a host they trust to not be too hard on them. For Biden, that host is George Stephanopoulos. There's a reason Baier is not the go-to for any current politician, Democrat, or Republican.

He asks real questions and expects an answer.

Kamala's lack of challenging interviews showed

Kamala Harris emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee on July 22. Until Wednesday, every interview she had participated in had been conducted by an overly friendly host or network.

Her recent last-minute media blitz had included visits with Howard Stern, Alex Cooper, The View, and Charlamagne tha God – none of whom challenged the vice president.

In fact, Harris was hardly challenged during the Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News.

Harris's lack of tough interview experience showed while speaking to Baier. She was combative and uncomfortable, appearing appalled that Baier would dare to challenge and correct her.

She was particularly flustered when Baier reminded her that the current chaos at the border started when Biden signed a slew of executive orders in Jan. 2021 to undo Trump's objectively successful border policies.

Harris' go-to crutch remained that Trump used his influence to kill a border bill. In reality, several Democrats also voted against the bill. Perhaps the likes of Stern and Joy Behar forgot about that.

Kamala Harris is uniquely unimpressive

The more people see and hear Kamala Harris, the less they like her.

It's not a coincidence that her polling numbers and betting odds started to wane. There's a reason she had to withdraw from the 2020 primary before Iowa.

Policies aside, and hers are unpopular, Harris is not likable. She's condescending, entitled, and unpleasant. But most of all, she doesn't have a record to run on.

At least Trump could tout his previous success as a businessman.

Harris has never held a job in the private sector (that we can verify), meaning she has lived off taxpayer money her entire career. As a prosecutor, she tried very few cases and was a notoriously unpopular district attorney in San Francisco.

And she has not earned her position as the Democratic nominee. Biden selected Harris as his running mate because the party limited his options to only black women. She was installed as the nominee without the input of voters, primarily because she was the only candidate who could inherit the Biden war choice in July.

The Democratic Party is not run like a democracy. The Democratic Party is an oligarchy.

Her resume, or lack thereof, does not indicate that she is equipped to be the President of the United States. Her lack of decisiveness, composure, and accountability during the interview with Baier only reaffirmed those concerns.

After the June debate, the Democrat Party could no longer hide Biden's diminished cognitive ability, so it turned to a C-team candidate.

And the Republicans will need to undergo serious soul-searching if they cannot defeat her in November.