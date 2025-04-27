Epic Trailer Drops For Action Movie With A-List Stars, Looks Great: WATCH

"Fountain of Youth" looks like it's going to be a great movie.

Basic info:

Plot: "Fountain of Youth" follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Cast: Natalie Portman, John Krasinski and Eiza González

Director: Guy Ritchie

Release date: May 23, 2025

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

New "Fountain of Youth" trailer released.

As I said when the first trailer for "Fountain of Youth" dropped, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the film from Apple TV+.

It's not hard to understand why. It's hard to imagine a movie starring Krasinski and Portman won't be excellent.

Both are great talents.

Well, we now have a second trailer for the movie, and it definitely will only further raise expectations going into the May 23rd release.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People love great adventure films. That's why "Indiana Jones" films and the two "National Treasure" movies are all so popular.

Now, am I saying "Fountain of Youth" is going to be as good as Indy at its best or the original "National Treasure" movie? Not at all.

What I am saying is there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, and both trailers have only made my interest grow.

What do you think about the early looks at the film ahead of its release? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.