Epic Trailer Drops For Action Movie With A-List Stars, Looks Great: WATCH

PublishedUpdated

"Fountain of Youth" looks like it's going to be a great movie.

Basic info:

  • Plot: "Fountain of Youth" follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.
  • Cast: Natalie Portman, John Krasinski and Eiza González
  • Director: Guy Ritchie
  • Release date: May 23, 2025
  • Streaming platform: Apple TV+

"Fountain of Youth" is an upcoming action-adventure movie starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman. (Apple TV+)

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

New "Fountain of Youth" trailer released.

As I said when the first trailer for "Fountain of Youth" dropped, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the film from Apple TV+.

It's not hard to understand why. It's hard to imagine a movie starring Krasinski and Portman won't be excellent.

Both are great talents.

Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+)

"Fountain of Youth" has a stacked cast. (Apple TV+)

Well, we now have a second trailer for the movie, and it definitely will only further raise expectations going into the May 23rd release.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People love great adventure films. That's why "Indiana Jones" films and the two "National Treasure" movies are all so popular.

Now, am I saying "Fountain of Youth" is going to be as good as Indy at its best or the original "National Treasure" movie? Not at all.

What I am saying is there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, and both trailers have only made my interest grow.

What do you think about the early looks at the film ahead of its release? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.