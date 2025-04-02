Fire Trailer Drops For New Action Movie With Two A-List Stars, Looks Outstanding: WATCH

The trailer for "Fountain of Youth" on Apple TV+ is finally out.

Basic information:

Plot: "Fountain of Youth" follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Cast: Natalie Portman, John Krasinski and Eiza González

Director: Guy Ritchie

Release date: May 23, 2025

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Apple releases "Fountain of Youth" trailer.

Fans have been eager to get a look at the movie with Krasinski and Portman for months, and it's finally here.

It doesn't disappoint.

It appears "Fountain of Youth" is going to be an epic action-adventure spanning the globe, judging from the preview. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who watched the trailer and got some serious "Indiana Jones" vibes. It even appears to have a similar setting to "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

There are few things that spark my interest more than a great action-adventure story searching for something from history - real or not.

Plus, the cast is stacked. Krasinski is a hell of an actor and Portman has been outstanding going back to her days as Padme in "Star Wars." Hard to believe she jumped onto the scene all the way back in 1999. Talk about time flying. Bill Clinton was President back when she first became a star.

Now, she's teaming up with Guy Ritchie and the star of "Jack Ryan" for a new major film brought to viewers by Apple TV+.

You can catch "Fountain of Youth" starting May 23rd on Apple TV+. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.