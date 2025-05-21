Fortnite Is BACK After Huge Victory Over Apple And The Apple Store

It took more than five years for Fortnite fans to defeat the "Final Boss," in video game terms, however this week the massively popular video game got its first victory over its villain, Apple.

All across social media, gamers are going absolutely wild now that one of the world's most popular games is back in U.S. Apple Stores for all to download and play on their mobile devices. The move comes after a five-year legal battle between the world's most popular company, named after a fruit, and Fortnite's parent company, Epic Games.

APPLE WOKE UP ONE DAY AND PULLED FORTNITE FROM ITS STORE

During the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, Apple made the BOLD move to pull Fortnite, which at the time was battling Minecraft as the world's most popular game, after Epic Games began taking direct in-app purchases from gamers via their own virtual currency, rather than going through Apple, which charged (and took in) a higher premium.

Last month, Epic finally got the first knockdown against Apple after fighting for half a decade as a judge ruled that Apple wasn't allowed to "charge commissions" when apps link-out for payments via their own developers. In typical Big Tech fashion however, Apple took its time to comply with the judge's ruling. Needless to say, he was not pleased, as he scolded Apple on Monday asking why it didn't approve Fortnite or Epic Games' content after being ordered to do so. Apple eventually complied although it is appealing the ruling.

As a result, FORTNITE IS BACK BABY!

MINECRAFT MOVIE HELPED VIDEO GAME POPULARITY

Anyone with kids or teenagers or maybe even you know just how big of a deal Fortnite returning to the Apple Store is. Not only does the game have 650 million global players, in recent years the valuation of the company has been anywhere from $22 to $32 BILLION equity valuation. Gaming sure has grown since playing Duck Hunt on Nintendo.

I'd argue that gaming in general, which I thought to have plateaued in recent years, is about to become even bigger thanks to the absolute madness of the Minecraft movie (and one would think subsequent sequels and more audiences playing the video game), Grand Theft Auto VI video game trailer and next year's release about to reignite the GTA franchise that is worth more than $8 billion, and now people can easily play Fortnite from the comfort of their fingertips, wherever they are in the USA.

One thing's for certain, get ready for Fortnite Frenzy to take over many of your lives as kids and teenagers will be playing the game nonstop on their phones.

