Former Teacher Brianna Coppage Has Been Living The American Dream Since Resigning Due To OnlyFans: Exclusive

Former Missouri high school teacher Brianna Coppage had no idea the ride she was in for when she was first placed on leave by the St. Clair School District in September 2023.

Her life as an English teacher at St. Clair High School by day and an OnlyFans content creator under the alias Brooklin Love by night had been uncovered, and she was being investigated by her employer.

Coppage, then 28, had joined the subscription-based platform during the summer as a way to supplement her income as a teacher and help pay off the student debt she had racked up earning her bachelor's and master's degrees.

Her side gig was earning a decent amount of money when it was discovered and instead of backing away from the spotlight when news that she had been placed on leave broke, she leaned in. She got out and wisely did interviews.

The move paid off and took Coppage's OnlyFans to another level. Within several weeks, she had resigned from her teaching job and there were even reports that she was already approaching becoming a millionaire.

Her relatable struggle with student loan debt and taking up a side gig to help her family make ends meet turned her into an American success story. According to her X bio, she's been in the Top 0% of OnlyFans creators for the last year and a half.

What better time than the middle of the summer to get an update on her story? I reached out, and the former teacher filled me in on what she's been up to since leaving teaching.

Coppage is happy to report that her OnlyFans is still chugging along. She told OutKick that she's been busy with her content "traveling around the country for different collabs and what not."

Did the former high school English teacher turned content creator ever imagine that she'd be where she is now when she first launched her side gig?

"Definitely not!," she said. "It’s been an amazing journey for sure!!"

Brianna Coppage's journey from teacher to content creator has allowed her to climb out of debt

An amazing journey from a teacher's salary to that of a successful content creator that has changed everything for her. She's now living the American dream. Her student loans are paid off and much, much more.

"It has absolutely changed things! Now I own a small family farm. I’m currently on a week long vacation with my family in Hawaii," Coppage said of her career change from teacher to content creator. "I have paid off debt and I just bought a G wagon."

That's the kind of success you hope for when you hear one of these stories of someone dabbling in content to supplement their income.

As for the small family farm, she's not going crazy or anything. She has some property with a pond and some chickens. There are only so many hours in the day after all and there's content to be made.

Coppage believes the buzz surrounding her story paved the way for others to make headlines. She said, "I think my news story made way for the Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips of the world. I walked so they could fly."

What does she think of their headline-creating stunts and would she ever attempt anything like the record-breaking sex marathons they've done to help make a name for themselves?

"I say more power to them! It definitely got people interested in a big way. That’s a really tough physical task, and I’m not sure I could complete it, but might be fun to try!," the former teacher admitted.

While taking a shot at the record books isn’t in the immediate plans for Brianna Coppage, she did recently take her amateur success to the big leagues by shooting her first two professional scenes for the Vixen brands, Milfy and Wifey.

"I’ll continue on OF and would like to do more pro scenes also," she said of her plans going forward. What a ride and it's not over yet.

Talk about making the most of an opportunity and turning it into a success story. That's what former teacher turned content creator Brianna Coppage has done.