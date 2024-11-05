Former Playboy Model Says Diddy Made Women Watch J-Lo Video On Loop At 'Freak Off' Party

Sean "Diddy" Combs spent his 55th birthday on Monday behind bars. There wasn't any fine dining on the schedule and no popping bottles to celebrate another trip around the sun for the rap mogul.

He was served up the finest the Brooklyn jail he's being held in has to offer. There wasn't likely a bottle of baby oil or anything resembling one of his "freak off" parties to be found.

That doesn’t mean there wasn't another story about those parties he is accused of hosting making the rounds. A former Playboy model recently gave some details about an alleged encounter with Diddy that took place in 2000 where she unknowingly ended up at one of his parties.

Rachel Kennedy made an appearance on the podcast The Trial of Diddy. She told a story about meeting Diddy at a topless club she danced at in Tokyo called Seventh Heaven.

She says that Diddy and his entourage came into the club to party one night. She also claims that he returned the next night and invited her and her friends to his hotel room to party.

When they arrived, they realized it wasn't the kind of party they were expecting.

Kennedy said, according to the Daily Mail, "It was just him by himself. I never expected that it would just be him by himself in the room. But we went in, we didn't think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, 'Okay, we'll just hang out with him.'"

Diddy allegedly made women watch Jennifer Lopez music videos during a "party" in his hotel room

Before inviting Kennedy and her friend into his bedroom where she claims the two women performed oral sex on him, she says there was a Jennifer Lopez music video playing on a loop on a TV.

Diddy was dating J-Lo at the time and Kennedy alleges that he was talking to her on his phone that night. She said, "It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [J.Lo's] videos. It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we were already in his room, and there was no party going on."

The night, according to Kennedy, ended on an angry and violent note when one of Diddy's bodyguards came into the room and kicked the women out. She recalled that the bodyguard was saying "'That's my girl! That's the girl from last night! What’s going on?'" as he kicked the ladies out.

Kennedy added, "Years later, knowing now what I know now, I think we were more than lucky."

In September, Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.