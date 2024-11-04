Diddy's 55th Birthday Prison Meal Options Are Limited

After years of celebrating his birthday with extravagance like jumping out of a plane and parachuting into the Playboy Mansion's backyard for his 49th birthday, times sure have changed for Diddy.

Today, on his 55th birthday, the rapper is in a Brooklyn federal detention center and dining on some rather basic prison food options.

VIP tables are out.

Diddy's new jail life included a cereal breakfast that also included fruit and a breakfast cake, according to the New York Post.

For lunch, Diddy will get a pasta covered in marinara sauce along with meatballs and a garden salad.

This won't be a meal like Diddy would get at Carbone in NYC, but it's lunch and when you're facing life in prison, a nice, carb-loaded meal to ease the pain must be nice on your 55th birthday.

For his big birthday dinner, Diddy will have options. He can go with a chicken OR tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.

Oh boy!

Cake?

No.

Cristal?

No.

In 2009, Diddy's 40th birthday took place at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. It was sponsored by Ciroc Vodka. Bono was there. So was Al Sharpton. Gail King. Kim Kardashian wouldn't miss that party. She was there. Denzel made it. Jay-Z showed up.

It was a $3 million party.

"I haven't had a hangover in five years! But I have one now! What do I do?" Diddy tweeted the next day.

"It's incredible, he's one of my biggest inspirations in this. He does the most in everything, probably working with the least. He maximizes it to the max. You see somebody doing that, how can you not want to be inspired by it?" rapper Nelly told the media on the red carpet.

15 years later, Diddy's choosing between chicken or tofu fried rice as his birthday dinner.

Life comes at you fast, folks.