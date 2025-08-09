Former ESPNer Sobs In Washington Post Column Because Trump Resurrected The Presidential Fitness Test

This is a humdinger, even for The Washington Post.

The party that believes men should pummel women between the hashes is now sobbing because Donald Trump is bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test.

My God. What a time to be alive. These people are the best. Just the best. Just when I think they're ready to stop giving us (sane people) free material – BAM. They do it AGAIN.

This time, we're getting a smorgishboard of bullshit from the Greatest Hits album. That's right. We're combining The Washington Post … and ESPN! Actually, it's worse than ESPN. It's an Around the Horn alumni!

The failed show that just got canceled because it was a virtue-signaling pile of crap? That one!

Let's check in with Kevin Blackistone, who this week sobbed like a school-girl because Trump … is bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test.

Amazing:

They really do bitch about anything, don't they?

Come on. What a column! These Libs find ANYTHING to bitch and moan about. Let's dive into some of Kevin's gems in this Pulitzer winner:

Among those standing over President Donald Trump last week as he autographed another executive order, this one reviving the presidential fitness test from Trump’s favorite decade — the pre-Civil Rights, pre-Voting Rights 1950s — was a leather-skinned bearded guy with a shaved head and trap muscles distending down a thick neck, trying not to look like the hulking bouncer he resembled.

— was a leather-skinned bearded guy with a shaved head and trap muscles distending down a thick neck, trying not to look like the hulking bouncer he resembled. Like so much of everything Trump does, however, reestablishing the old fitness test — sit-ups, pull-ups, a mile run — is about dismantling or dismissing something his Democratic predecessors did.

By contrast, President Barack Obama, who fought a smoking habit and installed a basketball court at the White House to feed his athletic habit.

Trump’s approach to youth fitness is on-brand nostalgia, in the worst way. Like his administration’s thwarting wind energy construction and electric vehicle manufacturing in lieu of boosting coal mining and building more combustion engine cars. It isn’t helpful. It’s hurtful.

My God. Amazing. This doesn't even get into the part where Kevin beautifully weaves in an entire paragraph about how black women suffer from diabetes, and how black kids used to deal with segregation in school cafeterias.

No IDEA what those two things have to do with Trump reviving the mile run, but if there's a race-card to be played, you can count on the Libs using it.

Kevin also takes multiple shots at Triple H, and finds the time to mention that Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is a sex offender. So, you know, the usual.

The rest of the column is basically a love letter to Barack and Michelle Obama. He also called Trump fat, and whined about the one time he served the Clemson football team McDonald's.

The end.

Gee, I can't imagine why Around the Horn got canceled. Weird.

Anyway, I grew up with the Presidential Fitness Test, and it was fine. I ran my mile every year. I did my push-ups and pull-ups. I got my blue ribbon, and moved on with my life.

I never had to take a mental health day because of it. We all survived. All my black friends did it, too. Nobody brought up segregation. Weird.

It'll be OK, Kevin. I promise. Deep breaths. Let's not be dramatic here.

Democracy dies in darkness!