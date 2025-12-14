Engaging In Sex Acts In A Courtroom With A Court Clerk Is A Fireable Offense, Even If You're An On-Duty Deputy

Comfort breaks aren’t allowed during surgery and, as a Tennessee deputy found out, they're not allowed in a courtroom with court clerks while on duty either. He was fired.

Louis Hamlet found himself before the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission last week facing de-certification. It didn’t go well for him.

The former Shelby County sheriff’s deputy admitted that he had engaged in sexual activity with a Shelby County civil court clerk while on duty in the courtroom.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Hamlet did want it on record that he was on the receiving end only. He said during the hearing when asked about engaging in oral sex, according to Action News 5, "I didn’t engage in oral sex; she did. I received it. Yes."

That's an important detail that did little, if anything, to help his cause. His troubles started back in April 2025 when the county clerk initially told investigators that she was forced to perform oral sex on the deputy.

The investigation into those claims found that the sexual activity was consensual. Hamlet wasn’t charged, but did end up being fired. Hamlet was supposed to be patrolling the hallways at the time.

Hamlet’s explanation and comparisons to past cases failed to sway the decertification board

The building was still open, but the court had been dismissed when the acts took place. An investigator said, "Each deputy’s duties after the court adjourns for the day is monitoring the hallways and being available to relieve other deputies for breaks."

The clarification that he was on the receiving end and claims he was still able to perform his duties didn’t convince the commission to not decertify him, and neither did his claim that other officers were not fired for doing the same.

"This ain’t the first time, something of this nature," Hamlet said. "I take full accountability about it. This ain’t the first time this happened. They didn’t terminate those officers."

They didn’t go for any of that.

You can’t hook up with court clerks in the courtroom while you're on duty and expect to be able to serve as a police officer in the state of Tennessee. The commission voted to decertify him.

Hamlet can no longer serve as a police officer in the State of Tennessee.