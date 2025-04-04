Former Broncos Cheerleader Gabby Windey Says Michael Bublé 'Eye F'd' Her

Former Broncos cheerleader turned reality star Gabby Windey, who was runner-up in 2021 on The Bachelor, is making headlines this week over comments made about Michael Bublé and his behavior on Dancing With The Stars.

Windey, who was a contestant on the 2022 edition of the show, said on the Las Culturistas podcast that the Canadian crooner is "dead" to her. During that season, the show had a "Bublé Night" where he sang songs and then worked as a guest judge and performer.

"Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me," Windey said, while noting this was "not the first, second, third, or fourth time" that's she's talked "mad s--t" about him. "I will also scream it," she added.

The formerly straight cheerleader turned lesbian was just getting warmed up.

"He, like, literally eye-f'd me, looked me up and down, on the way to my trailer," she continued. "I'm like, 'I'm for sure getting a 10 out of this guy.'"

Bublé gave her a nine that night. Windey hasn't forgotten.

When the podcast host suggested the singer might've used that as a way to flirt, the former NFL cheerleader wasn't buying it.

"I don't know. That is not the way to flirt with me. I don't do that," she said.

Here's where things get interesting besides the whole "eye f'd" part. Soon after DWTS, Windey went on The View and announced she was lesbian and no longer had a fiance and she was 100% into women.

Save some for the single guys, Mike.